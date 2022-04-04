Log in
    MVIR B   SE0000273294

MEDIVIR AB (PUBL)

(MVIR B)
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  04/04 10:50:30 am EDT
8.01 SEK   -0.62%
10:57aMEDIVIR : Proxy Form
PU
10:57aMEDIVIR : Form for advance voting
PU
09:57aMEDIVIR : Notice of AGM 2022
PU
Medivir : Proxy Form

04/04/2022 | 10:57am EDT
PROXY FORM in accordance with Chapter 7 Section 54 (a) of the Swedish Companies Act

I, being a shareholder of Medivir AB (publ), Reg. No. 556238‐4361, hereby appoint the proxy stated below, or whomever he or she may appoint, to vote on my behalf for all my shares in Medivir AB (publ) at the annual general meeting of Medivir AB (publ) on Thursday 5 May 2022.

Proxy

Name of the proxy

Personal identity number/Date of birth

Address

Postal code and city

Telephone number

Signature by the shareholder

Name of the shareholder

Personal identity number/Date of birth/ Registration number

Place and date

Telephone number

Signature*

* If signing for a company, clarification of signature shall be stated at the signature and an up to date certificate of incorporation shall be enclosed to the completed proxy form.

Please note that a shareholder shall give the company notice of attendance - as set out in the notice - even if the shareholder intends to exercise his or her voting rights through a proxy.

The completed proxy form (with any enclosures) can be sent via email toGeneralMeetingService@euroclear.comor by post to Medivir AB, "Annual general meeting", c/o Euroclear Sweden, P.O. Box 191, SE‐101 23 Stockholm, Sweden, together with the notice of attendance in accordance with the instructions in the notice, at the latest 29 April 2022. A proxy form that has been sent in without the advance voting form is not valid as a notice of participation in the general meeting. For the avoidance of doubt, if the shareholder does not intend to exercise his or her voting rights through a proxy, the proxy form does not have to be sent to the company.

Processing of personal data

For information on how your personal data is processed, see the integrity policy that is available at Euroclear's webpage: www.euroclear.com/dam/ESw/Legal/Privacy‐notice‐bolagsstammor‐engelska.pdf.

Disclaimer

Medivir AB published this content on 04 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2022 14:56:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
