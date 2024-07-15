



CONTENTS

Amendment to Settlement Agreement with Teva

On July 15, 2024, MediWound Ltd. (the "Company") and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ("Teva") entered into Amendment No. 2 (the "Amendment") to the settlement agreement and mutual general release, dated March 24, 2019, as previously amended by Amendment No. 1, dated December 13, 2020, by and between the Company and Teva (the "Agreement"). Under the terms of the Amendment, the Company will prepay Teva US$4 million as the final payment due from the Company under the Agreement, with 50% of such prepayment in cash and 50% in the form of ordinary shares of the Company to be issued by the Company to Teva, all in accordance with the terms and timeframe specified in the Amendment.

Exhibits

