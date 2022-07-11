Log in
    MDWD   IL0011316309

MEDIWOUND LTD.

(MDWD)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-08 pm EDT
1.690 USD   -2.31%
09:24aMediWound Announces Presentation on EscharEx at the Advanced Wound Care Summit in Boston on July 13
AQ
09:14aMEDIWOUND : Proxy Card
PU
07:37aMediWound Says Study of MW005 to Treat Low-Risk Basal Cell Carcinoma Shows Histological Clearance of Target Lesions
MT
MediWound : Proxy Card

07/11/2022 | 09:14am EDT
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF

MEDIWOUND LTD.

July 19, 2022

GO GREEN

e-Consent makes it easy to go paperless. With e-Consent, you can quickly access your proxy material, statements and other eligible documents online, while reducing costs, clutter and paper waste. Enroll today via www.astfinancial.com to enjoy online access.

NOTICE OF INTERNET AVAILABILITY OF PROXY MATERIAL:

The Notice of Meeting, proxy statement and proxy card

are available at - http://ir.mediwound.com/financial-information/annual-reports

Please sign, date and mail

your proxy card in the

envelope provided as soon

as possible.

Please detach along perforated line and mail in the envelope provided.

061922

THE

BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDS A VOTE "FOR" EACH OF THE PROPOSALS. PLEASE SEE THE INSTRUCTIONS BELOW REGARDING ITEMS 4A, 6A, 7A, AND 8A

RELATING TO PROPOSALS 4, 6, 7, AND 8.

x

PLEASE SIGN, DATE AND RETURN PROMPTLY IN THE ENCLOSED ENVELOPE. PLEASE MARK YOUR VOTE IN BLUE OR BLACK INK AS SHOWN HERE

1. Re-election of the following four incumbent non-external directors:

FOR AGAINST ABSTAIN

4.

Approval of and ratification of the terms of the Company's renewed Directors and

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN

(a)

Mr. Stephen T. Wills

Officers liability insurance policy for the period from April 1, 2022 through March 31,

Mr. David Fox

2023.

YES

NO

(b)

4A

The undersigned hereby confirms that he, she or it is nota controlling shareholder and

Mr. Assaf Segal

does nothave a conflict of interest in the approval of Proposal 4 [MUST COMPLETE]

(c)

5.

Approval of grants of options to purchase 75,000 ordinary shares for the Company's

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN

(d)

Dr. Vickie R. Driver

Executive Chairman of the Board, and options to purchase 37,500 ordinary shares for

each of the Company's other directors.

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN

Election of (as a new non-external director):

6.

Approval of payment of an annual cash bonus to Mr. Sharon Malka, the Company's

outgoing Chief Executive Officer, in respect of his performance in 2021.

(e)

Mr. Sharon Malka

6A

The undersigned hereby confirms that he, she or it is nota controlling shareholder and

YES

NO

2. Approval of re-appointment of Somekh Chaikin, a member firm of

does nothave a conflict of interest in the approval of Proposal 6 [MUST COMPLETE]

KPMG, as the Company's independent registered public accounting

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN

firm and authorization of the Board to fix its remuneration.

7.

Approval of the compensation terms of Mr. Ofer Gonen as the Company's new Chief

3. Approval of an amendment to the form of indemnification letter to which

Executive Officer.

YES

NO

the Company is party with its current and future directors and executive

7A

The undersigned hereby confirms that he, she or it is nota controlling shareholder and

officers.

does nothave a conflict of interest in the approval of Proposal 7 [MUST COMPLETE]

ABSTAIN

FOR

AGAINST

8.

Approval of payment of a cash severance fee to Mr. Sharon Malka, the Company's

outgoing Chief Executive Officer.

YES

NO

8A

The undersigned hereby confirms that he, she or it is nota controlling shareholder and

does nothave a conflict of interest in the approval of Proposal 8 [MUST COMPLETE]

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN

9.

Approval of active director service terms for Mr. Sharon Malka, the Company's

outgoing Chief Executive Officer.

To change the address on your account, please check the box at right and indicate your new address in the address space above. Please note that changes to the registered name(s) on the account may not be submitted via this method.

Signature of Shareholder

Date:

Signature of Shareholder

Date:

Note:

Please sign exactly as your name or names appear on this Proxy. When shares are held jointly, each holder should sign. When

signing as executor, administrator, attorney, trustee or

guardian,

please give full

title as such. If the signer is a corporation, please sign full corporate name by duly authorized officer, giving full title as such. If signer is a partnership, please sign in partnership name by authorized person.

(Continued and to be signed on the reverse side)

------------------

MEDIWOUND LTD.

0

PROXY FOR THE 2022 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

TO BE HELD ON JULY 19, 2022

THIS PROXY IS SOLICITED ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The undersigned hereby constitutes and appoints Yaron Meyer and/or Boaz Gur-Lavie and each of them,

the true and lawful attorneys, agents and proxies of the undersigned, with full power of substitution to each of

them, to represent and to vote, on behalf of the undersigned, all of the ordinary shares of MediWound Ltd. (the

"Company"), held of record in the name of the undersigned at the close of business on Friday, June 10, 2022,

at the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company (the "Meeting") to be held at the offices

of Latham & Watkins LLP, Conference Center, 1271 Avenue of the Americas, New York, New York 10020-1300,

at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, and at any and all adjournments or

postponements thereof on the matters listed on the reverse side, which matters are more fully described in the

Notice of 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Proxy Statement relating to the Meeting.

The undersigned acknowledges receipt of the Notice of 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

and Proxy Statement of the Company relating to the Meeting.

This Proxy, when properly executed, will be voted in the manner directed herein by the undersigned. If no

direction is made with respect to any of Proposals 1, 2, 3, 5 or 9, this Proxy will be voted "FOR" such proposal(s).

If no direction is made with respect to any of Proposals 4, 6, 7 or 8, the undersigned will be deemed to have

abstained from voting on such proposal(s), unless the undersigned confirms on the reverse side whether the

undersigned possesses a conflict of interest (referred to as a "personal interest" under the Israeli Companies Law)

in the approval of that proposal- in which case this proxy will be voted "FOR" that proposal as well. This proxy

will furthermore be voted in such manner as the holder of the proxy may determine with respect to any other

business as may properly come before the Meeting or any and all adjournments or postponements thereof. Any

and all proxies heretofore given by the undersigned are hereby revoked.

Directions (Items 4A, 6A, 7A, and 8A)

PLEASE BE CERTAIN TO FILL IN THE BOXES "YES" EACH OF ITEMS 4A, 6A, 7A, AND 8A OPPOSITE TO CONFIRM THAT YOU ARE

NOT A CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER AND DO NOT HAVE A CONFLICT OF INTEREST (REFERRED TO AS A "PERSONAL INTEREST"

UNDER THE ISRAELI COMPANIES LAW) IN THE APPROVAL OF PROPOSALS 4, 6, 7, AND 8, RESPECTIVELY.

If you believe that you, or a related party of yours, has such a conflict of interest, or if you are a controlling shareholder, and you

wish to participate in the vote on Proposals 4, 6, 7, and/or 8, you should check the box "NO" Items 4A, 6A, 7A, and/or 8A (as

applicable). In that case, your vote will count towards or against the ordinary majority required for the approval of Proposals 4, 6, 7, and/or

8 (as applicable) but will not count towards or against the special majority required for the approval of that/those proposal(s).

OF INTEREST

IF YOU DO NOT INDICATE WHETHER OR NOT YOU ARE A CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER AND/OR HAVE A CONFLICT

IN ITEMS 4A, 6A, 7A, AND/OR 8A, YOUR VOTE WILL NOT BE COUNTED AT ALL FOR PROPOSALS 4, 6, 7, AND/OR 8 (AS

APPLICABLE).

1.1

14475

MediWound Ltd. published this content on 11 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2022 13:13:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
