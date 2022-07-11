MediWound : Proxy Card

e-Consent makes it easy to go paperless. With e-Consent, you can quickly access your proxy material, statements and other eligible documents online, while reducing costs, clutter and paper waste. Enroll today via www.astfinancial.com to enjoy online access.
NOTICE OF INTERNET AVAILABILITY OF PROXY MATERIAL:
The Notice of Meeting, proxy statement and proxy card
061922
THE
BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDS A VOTE "FOR" EACH OF THE PROPOSALS. PLEASE SEE THE INSTRUCTIONS BELOW REGARDING ITEMS 4A, 6A, 7A, AND 8A
RELATING TO PROPOSALS 4, 6, 7, AND 8.
x
PLEASE SIGN, DATE AND RETURN PROMPTLY IN THE ENCLOSED ENVELOPE. PLEASE MARK YOUR VOTE IN BLUE OR BLACK INK AS SHOWN HERE
1. Re-election of the following four incumbent non-external directors:
FOR AGAINST ABSTAIN
4.
Approval of and ratification of the terms of the Company's renewed Directors and
FOR
AGAINST
ABSTAIN
(a)
Mr. Stephen T. Wills
Officers liability insurance policy for the period from April 1, 2022 through March 31,
Mr. David Fox
2023.
YES
NO
(b)
4A
The undersigned hereby confirms that he, she or it is nota controlling shareholder and
Mr. Assaf Segal
does nothave a conflict of interest in the approval of Proposal 4 [MUST COMPLETE]
(c)
5.
Approval of grants of options to purchase 75,000 ordinary shares for the Company's
FOR
AGAINST
ABSTAIN
(d)
Dr. Vickie R. Driver
Executive Chairman of the Board, and options to purchase 37,500 ordinary shares for
each of the Company's other directors.
FOR
AGAINST
ABSTAIN
Election of (as a new non-external director):
6.
Approval of payment of an annual cash bonus to Mr. Sharon Malka, the Company's
outgoing Chief Executive Officer, in respect of his performance in 2021.
(e)
Mr. Sharon Malka
6A
The undersigned hereby confirms that he, she or it is nota controlling shareholder and
YES
NO
2. Approval of re-appointment of Somekh Chaikin, a member firm of
does nothave a conflict of interest in the approval of Proposal 6 [MUST COMPLETE]
KPMG, as the Company's independent registered public accounting
FOR
AGAINST
ABSTAIN
firm and authorization of the Board to fix its remuneration.
7.
Approval of the compensation terms of Mr. Ofer Gonen as the Company's new Chief
3. Approval of an amendment to the form of indemnification letter to which
Executive Officer.
YES
NO
the Company is party with its current and future directors and executive
7A
The undersigned hereby confirms that he, she or it is nota controlling shareholder and
officers.
does nothave a conflict of interest in the approval of Proposal 7 [MUST COMPLETE]
ABSTAIN
FOR
AGAINST
8.
Approval of payment of a cash severance fee to Mr. Sharon Malka, the Company's
outgoing Chief Executive Officer.
YES
NO
8A
The undersigned hereby confirms that he, she or it is nota controlling shareholder and
does nothave a conflict of interest in the approval of Proposal 8 [MUST COMPLETE]
FOR
AGAINST
ABSTAIN
9.
Approval of active director service terms for Mr. Sharon Malka, the Company's
outgoing Chief Executive Officer.
Signature of Shareholder
Date:
Signature of Shareholder
Date:
MEDIWOUND LTD.
0
PROXY FOR THE 2022 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
TO BE HELD ON JULY 19, 2022
THIS PROXY IS SOLICITED ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
The undersigned hereby constitutes and appoints Yaron Meyer and/or Boaz Gur-Lavie and each of them,
the true and lawful attorneys, agents and proxies of the undersigned, with full power of substitution to each of
them, to represent and to vote, on behalf of the undersigned, all of the ordinary shares of MediWound Ltd. (the
"Company"), held of record in the name of the undersigned at the close of business on Friday, June 10, 2022,
at the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company (the "Meeting") to be held at the offices
of Latham & Watkins LLP, Conference Center, 1271 Avenue of the Americas, New York, New York 10020-1300,
at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, and at any and all adjournments or
postponements thereof on the matters listed on the reverse side, which matters are more fully described in the
Notice of 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Proxy Statement relating to the Meeting.
The undersigned acknowledges receipt of the Notice of 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
and Proxy Statement of the Company relating to the Meeting.
This Proxy, when properly executed, will be voted in the manner directed herein by the undersigned. If no
direction is made with respect to any of Proposals 1, 2, 3, 5 or 9, this Proxy will be voted "FOR" such proposal(s).
If no direction is made with respect to any of Proposals 4, 6, 7 or 8, the undersigned will be deemed to have
abstained from voting on such proposal(s), unless the undersigned confirms on the reverse side whether the
undersigned possesses a conflict of interest (referred to as a "personal interest" under the Israeli Companies Law)
in the approval of that proposal- in which case this proxy will be voted "FOR" that proposal as well. This proxy
will furthermore be voted in such manner as the holder of the proxy may determine with respect to any other
business as may properly come before the Meeting or any and all adjournments or postponements thereof. Any
and all proxies heretofore given by the undersigned are hereby revoked.
Directions (Items 4A, 6A, 7A, and 8A)
PLEASE BE CERTAIN TO FILL IN THE BOXES "YES" EACH OF ITEMS 4A, 6A, 7A, AND 8A OPPOSITE TO CONFIRM THAT YOU ARE
NOT A CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER AND DO NOT HAVE A CONFLICT OF INTEREST (REFERRED TO AS A "PERSONAL INTEREST"
UNDER THE ISRAELI COMPANIES LAW) IN THE APPROVAL OF PROPOSALS 4, 6, 7, AND 8, RESPECTIVELY.
If you believe that you, or a related party of yours, has such a conflict of interest, or if you are a controlling shareholder, and you
wish to participate in the vote on Proposals 4, 6, 7, and/or 8, you should check the box "NO" Items 4A, 6A, 7A, and/or 8A (as
applicable). In that case, your vote will count towards or against the ordinary majority required for the approval of Proposals 4, 6, 7, and/or
8 (as applicable) but will not count towards or against the special majority required for the approval of that/those proposal(s).
OF INTEREST
IF YOU DO NOT INDICATE WHETHER OR NOT YOU ARE A CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER AND/OR HAVE A CONFLICT
IN ITEMS 4A, 6A, 7A, AND/OR 8A, YOUR VOTE WILL NOT BE COUNTED AT ALL FOR PROPOSALS 4, 6, 7, AND/OR 8 (AS