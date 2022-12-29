MediWound, Vericel Get FDA Approval for NexoBrid Burn Treatment

By Chris Wack

MediWound Ltd. and Vericel Corp. said Thursday that the Food and Drug Administration has approved NexoBrid anacaulase-bcdb for the removal of eschar in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

MediWound said it would continue to pursue its strategic plans to advance the development of novel therapies for burn care, wound care and tissue repair.

NexoBrid is already approved for use in 43 countries, including the European Union, Japan, India and other international markets.

Vericel holds an exclusive license to commercialize NexoBrid in North America. MediWound will receive a $7.5 million milestone payment from Vericel, triggered by the FDA approval of NexoBrid.

MediWound led a Phase 3 U.S. clinical study that evaluated the efficacy and safety of NexoBrid in adult patients with deep partial-thickness and full-thickness thermal burns. The study met its primary endpoint, as well as all secondary endpoints. NexoBrid is safe and well tolerated.

Vericel shares were up 9% to $26.35 at 1:50 p.m. EST, and MediWound shares were up 4% to $13.37.

