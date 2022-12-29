Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. MediWound Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MDWD   IL0011316309

MEDIWOUND LTD.

(MDWD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:54 2022-12-29 pm EST
12.13 USD   -5.79%
02:16pMediWound, Vericel Get FDA Approval for NexoBrid Burn Treatment
DJ
01:59pMediWound Gets US FDA Approval for NexoBrid
MT
01:47pMediWound Announces FDA Approval of NexoBrid® for the Treatment of Severe Thermal Burns in Adults
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MediWound, Vericel Get FDA Approval for NexoBrid Burn Treatment

12/29/2022 | 02:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Chris Wack


MediWound Ltd. and Vericel Corp. said Thursday that the Food and Drug Administration has approved NexoBrid anacaulase-bcdb for the removal of eschar in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

MediWound said it would continue to pursue its strategic plans to advance the development of novel therapies for burn care, wound care and tissue repair.

NexoBrid is already approved for use in 43 countries, including the European Union, Japan, India and other international markets.

Vericel holds an exclusive license to commercialize NexoBrid in North America. MediWound will receive a $7.5 million milestone payment from Vericel, triggered by the FDA approval of NexoBrid.

MediWound led a Phase 3 U.S. clinical study that evaluated the efficacy and safety of NexoBrid in adult patients with deep partial-thickness and full-thickness thermal burns. The study met its primary endpoint, as well as all secondary endpoints. NexoBrid is safe and well tolerated.

Vericel shares were up 9% to $26.35 at 1:50 p.m. EST, and MediWound shares were up 4% to $13.37.


Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-29-22 1416ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MEDIWOUND LTD. -6.84% 12.09 Delayed Quote.-30.02%
VERICEL CORPORATION 8.75% 26.4 Delayed Quote.-38.32%
All news about MEDIWOUND LTD.
02:16pMediWound, Vericel Get FDA Approval for NexoBrid Burn Treatment
DJ
01:59pMediWound Gets US FDA Approval for NexoBrid
MT
01:47pMediWound Announces FDA Approval of NexoBrid® for the Treatment of Severe Thermal Burns..
GL
01:47pMediWound Announces FDA Approval of NexoBrid® for the Treatment of Severe Thermal Burns..
GL
12/23Sector Update: Healthcare Stocks Show Little Movement Friday
MT
12/23Sector Update: Healthcare
MT
12/23MediWound's Partner Kaken Pharmaceutical Receives Marketing Approval of NexoBrid in Jap..
MT
12/23MediWound Expands NexoBrid's Global Presence with Marketing Approval in Japan
GL
12/23MediWound Ltd. Expands NexoBrid’s Global Presence with Marketing Approval in Japan..
CI
12/22Maxim Group Initiates Coverage on MediWound With Buy Rating, $25 Price Target
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MEDIWOUND LTD.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 19,6 M - -
Net income 2022 -16,8 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,83x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 74,9 M 74,9 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,83x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,87x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 60,7%
Chart MEDIWOUND LTD.
Duration : Period :
MediWound Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDIWOUND LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 12,87 $
Average target price 43,50 $
Spread / Average Target 238%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ofer Gonen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nachum Shamir Chairman
Tzvi Palash Chief Operating Officer
Stephen T. Wills Independent Director
Nissim Mashiach Independent External Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEDIWOUND LTD.-30.02%75
CSL LIMITED-1.77%92 907
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-8.08%46 375
BIOGEN INC.14.53%39 462
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-37.55%31 309
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.-29.93%20 021