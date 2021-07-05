Log in
MediWound : Lithuania says it will limit Baltic power trade with Russia and Belarus

07/05/2021 | 03:09pm EDT
VILNIUS, July 5 (Reuters) - Lithuania says it will limit Baltic power trade with Russia and Belarus from Sept. 15, by decreasing the transfer capacity of its power links with Belarus from 1,250 to 400 megawatts (MW), its transmission system operator Litgrid said on Monday.

The change will need to be approved by the Lithuanian regulator, the statement said.

Thirty years after splitting from the former Soviet Union and 17 years since joining the European Union, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia are still in common electricity grid with Russia and Belarus.

Electricity from Russia and Belarus travel freely on the common grid, but only Latvia allows buying the non-Baltic electricity on its power exchange.

Once traded on the Latvian exchange, the electricity can then be resold anywhere in the Baltics.

Lithuania protested against this trading scheme when it was introduced in November, saying it opens the door to selling power from Astravets Nuclear Power Plant in Belarus into the Baltics.

Lithuania considers the nuclear power plant, built near its capital Vilnius, unsafe, and its law prohibits sales of electricity from Astravets in Lithuania.

Latvia disagrees, saying it only allows buying power from Russia, not Belarus. (Reporting by Andrius Sytas in Vilnius; Editing by Nick Macfie)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LITGRID AB 0.00% 0.81 Delayed Quote.38.46%
MEDIWOUND LTD. -3.66% 3.95 Delayed Quote.6.76%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 24,9 M - -
Net income 2021 -9,92 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -12,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 108 M 108 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,32x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,67x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 57,2%
Chart MEDIWOUND LTD.
Duration : Period :
MediWound Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDIWOUND LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 3,95 $
Average target price 7,00 $
Spread / Average Target 77,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sharon Malka Chief Executive Officer
Boaz Gur-Lavie Chief Financial Officer
Stephen T. Wills Executive Chairman
Lior Rosenberg Chief Medical Officer
Ety Klinger Chief Research & Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEDIWOUND LTD.6.76%156
CSL LIMITED0.36%98 617
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.35.70%77 747
BIOGEN INC.42.42%52 383
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.3.51%49 830
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.22.64%44 549