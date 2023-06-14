Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. MediWound Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MDWD   IL0011316309

MEDIWOUND LTD.

(MDWD)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:51:45 2023-06-13 pm EDT
9.680 USD   +1.79%
08:01aMediWound to Participate in Fireside Chat at Maxim Group Healthcare Virtual Conference 2023
GL
05/30Mediwound : Presentation - May 2023
PU
05/30Transcript : MediWound Ltd., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 30, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MediWound to Participate in Fireside Chat at Maxim Group Healthcare Virtual Conference 2023

06/14/2023 | 08:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

YAVNE, Israel, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediWound Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDWD), a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on next-generation enzymatic therapeutics for tissue repair, today announced its participation in the upcoming Healthcare Virtual Conference Part II, organized by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest. The conference will take place online from June 20 to June 22, 2023.

Ofer Gonen, Chief Executive Officer of MediWound, will participate in a fireside chat with Michael Okunewitch, Senior Research Analyst at Maxim Group on June 20 at 9:30am ET.

This conference will be live on M-Vest. To attend, sign up to become an M-Vest member and register here.

About MediWound Ltd.
MediWound Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDWD) is the global leader in next-generation enzymatic therapeutics focused on non-surgical tissue repair. Specializing in the development, production and commercialization of solutions that seek to replace existing standards of care, the Company is committed to providing rapid and effective biologics that improve patient experiences and outcomes, while reducing costs and unnecessary surgeries.

MediWound’s first drug, NexoBrid®, is an FDA-approved orphan biologic for eschar removal in severe burns that can replace surgical interventions and minimize associated costs and complications. Utilizing the same core biotherapeutic enzymatic platform technology, MediWound has developed a strong R&D pipeline including the Company’s lead drug under development, EscharEx®. EscharEx is a Phase III biologic for debridement of chronic wounds with significant advantages over the $300 million monopoly legacy drug and an opportunity to expand the market. The Phase III study is expected to start in Q4 2023. Additionally, MediWound has a Phase I/II biologic for basal cell carcinoma, MW005, with results expected in Q3 2023.

For more information visit www.mediwound.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn.

Contacts:

Hani Luxenburg
Chief Financial Officer
MediWound Ltd.
ir@mediwound.com
Monique Kosse
Managing Director, LifeSci Advisors
212-915-3820
monique@lifesciadvisors.com

All news about MEDIWOUND LTD.
08:01aMediWound to Participate in Fireside Chat at Maxim Group Healthcare Virtual Conference ..
GL
05/30Mediwound : Presentation - May 2023
PU
05/30Transcript : MediWound Ltd., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 30, 2023
CI
05/30Mediwound : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/30Earnings Flash (MDWD) MEDIWOUND Posts Q1 Revenue $3.8M, vs. Street Est of $5.2M
MT
05/30MediWound Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides a Company Update
GL
05/30MediWound Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides a Company Update
AQ
05/30MediWound Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
05/30MediWound Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
05/15MediWound to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MEDIWOUND LTD.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 17,9 M - -
Net income 2023 -15,0 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -6,42x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 91,7 M 91,7 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 5,11x
Capi. / Sales 2024 3,78x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 37,3%
Chart MEDIWOUND LTD.
Duration : Period :
MediWound Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDIWOUND LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 9,68 $
Average target price 34,00 $
Spread / Average Target 251%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ofer Gonen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hani Luxenburg Chief Financial Officer
Nachum Shamir Chairman
Keren David-Zarbiv Vice President-Clinical Affairs
Ety Klinger Chief Research & Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEDIWOUND LTD.-29.50%92
CSL LIMITED7.21%100 930
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-4.26%44 141
BIOGEN INC.10.00%44 089
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-25.15%24 195
BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC.-8.45%17 785
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer