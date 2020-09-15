MediXall Group Provides Update on the Launch of Health Karma™

Over 1 million physician profiles now in the database & connected to over 2,000 Health Insurance policies nationwide.



FORT LAUDERDALE, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- MediXall Group, Inc. (OTCQB: MDXL), a healthcare technology company based in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., today provided an update for the launch of Health Karma™, a free tool that will bring cost transparency, choice, and control to healthcare consumers regardless of insurance coverage.

The public launch of Health Karma™ remains on schedule for a November 2020 launch and will include the full set of features as well as the iOS and Android mobile app, providing consumers with the tools and information needed to make more informed decisions around their healthcare.

While developing the Health Karma™ platform, the Company has accomplished the following:

1M+ physician profiles throughout all 50 states

Connected to over 2,000 Health Insurance policies nationwide

Partnered with MeMD to offer telemedicine & telebehavioral services in all 50 states

Have created a Health Insurance Advisory Board with over 65 years of comprehensive Healthcare expertise and relationships, with Don Matern providing insights from the individual and employer health insurance market segments & Travis Jackson bringing experience from the third party payers and healthcare technology market segments

Since announcing Health Karma™, the Company has attracted registered early adopters, including uninsured and underinsured individuals, entrepreneurs, families and community leaders

With costs for healthcare skyrocketing and Americans footing most of the bill, consumers are looking for clear choices, reliable information and ways to save money. Despite a strong desire to obtain quality care and information to “know what you owe before you go,” individuals are often unable to make informed decisions about care because there is no single source or repository of information.

To solve this, the MediXall team combined user experience, data, & consumer-first thinking to position Health Karma™ as a single place to turn for consumers, whether they are insured or not, to understand what they need, who they need to go to, how much it will cost them and even when they need it. Health Karma™ gives people the information they need to select the right doctor or the right care from the start, and provide ongoing support throughout their healthcare journey—saving money for people and their companies, while also improving care.

Ultimately, MediXall has reimagined the healthcare experience with Health Karma™ to give people a more consumer-centric way to manage their health: immediate, seamless, and tailored to their unique needs.

Easy and accessible healthcare – Making healthcare and insurance easy to understand and use through the entire health journey – from onboarding and monitoring to everyday use. Users can actively and confidently engage with their healthcare anywhere, anytime.

Personalized health experience – Empowering users to take charge of their health and wellness through targeted health campaigns that come with relevant programs and resources.

Always-on service – Delivering immediate support to solve healthcare or benefits-related questions and address health-related concerns throughout the health experience.

"No one wants to spend their hard-earned money without knowing what they're purchasing and how much it will cost. From day one, we have been asking one simple question at MediXall: Why should Healthcare be any different?," said Michael Swartz, President of Health Karma™. “With the response that we have received from healthcare providers, Health Insurance professionals, healthcare technology companies, and early adopters of the platform, I am confident we are asking the right question and have designed Health Karma™ to fill the right gap.”

If you would like to try Health Karma™ before we launch to the public, please go to https://coming-soon.healthkarma.org/ and sign up for the waitlist.



A public launch is slated for November 2020.

About MediXall Group, Inc.

MediXall Group, Inc. (OTCQB: MDXL) is a technology and innovation-driven organization purposefully designed and structured around delivering products and services to make it easier for consumers to learn, decide and pay for healthcare, without intruding on the important relationship with trusted doctors. The mission of the MediXall Group is to revolutionize the medical industry by improving communication; providing better technology and support services; and enabling more efficient, cost-effective healthcare for the consumer. By approaching the healthcare ecosystem as a whole, MediXall creates, invests and incubates companies that embody its mission statement. Health KarmaTM is a free tool that enables consumers to make simpler, smarter healthcare decisions. For more information, please visit www.medixallgroup.com or call 954-908-3481.

