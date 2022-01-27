As Omicron ebbs, England revives Plan A: living with COVID

* Plan B COVID-19 measures expire in England on Thursday
LONDON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - After an uncomfortable but
relatively brief return to coronavirus restrictions triggered by
the Omicron variant, England is going back to "Plan A" -
learning to live with a disease that is probably here to stay.
The bet is that booster jabs, antiviral pills and Omicron's
lower severity will enable the government to manage outbreaks of
a virus that cannot be shut out. Other countries equally keen to
unshackle business and personal freedom will be watching.
Work-from-home guidance ended last week, and measures such
as mask mandates and COVID passes, also introduced in England
last month, lapsed on Thursday, returning the rules to where
they were last July.
The UK Health Security Agency is preparing to switch focus
to supporting vulnerable individuals rather than imposing
national rules, according to a draft policy seen by Reuters.
"As we evolve to move to living with COVID, UKHSA's COVID-19
response will move from a whole nation approach to a targeted
response, focused on protecting the vulnerable," read the paper,
titled "UKHSA COVID-19 Vision - DRAFT".
"We will ensure that our future response is more
streamlined, flexible, and convenient for citizens and delivers
value for money."
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has presided over
a death toll of 150,000 that ranks seventh in the world, was
forced in December to introduce the "Plan B" restrictions,
angering some of his own lawmakers. He now has a strong
political imperative to scrap them.
As police investigate gatherings at his offices during COVID
lockdowns, in apparent violation of laws he had himself imposed,
he faces the biggest crisis of his career, while many of his
members of parliament are determined that he must return life to
near-normal.
BECOMING ENDEMIC
Conservative lawmaker Andrew Bridgen told Reuters that
further COVID-19 restrictions were "unlikely, unnecessary and
politically impossible".
Johnson himself told lawmakers last week: "As COVID becomes
endemic, we will need to replace legal requirements with advice
and guidance."
He also said he would let the law that obliges people with
COVID-19 to self-isolate lapse in March, and even look to bring
that date forward.
Much of his confidence stems from the nature of Omicron,
which drove infections to record levels in December without
increasing hospitalisations and deaths to the same extent.
Graham Medley, chair of the government's COVID modelling
group, told Reuters that when Plan B was introduced, the
severity of Omicron and the impact of boosters had been unclear.
In the event, even at the peak, with social restrictions
stopping short of a full lockdown, daily deaths stayed below 300
on a 7-day average, compared to more than 1,000 a day in the
third national lockdown a year earlier.
Medley said growing immunity - with 83% of over-11s having
had two doses of vaccine, and 63% a booster - meant each future
wave should be less challenging, though there might be hiccups:
"Whilst I expect next January to be better than this one,
and the following January to be better than next January, I
wouldn't be surprised if some point we have to go backwards."
There is also a potential new resource, in the shape of
antiviral drugs - aimed at preventing high-risk individuals who
catch the virus becoming seriously ill, but not yet rolled out
widely.
"Things have changed so much over the last six or seven
months," said Harkishan Mistry, 58, who was included in the
"Panoramic" trial of Merck's molnupiravir after catching
the virus.
"We've got a clear path going forward. I'm optimistic now,"
Mistry said on a video call from Bradford, where he was
self-isolating.
His view was echoed by health minister Sajid Javid, who
said: "Our vaccines, testing and antivirals ensure we have some
of the strongest defences in Europe and are allowing us to
cautiously return to Plan A, restoring more freedoms to this
country."
NOT THERE YET?
But evolutionary virologist Aris Katzourakis of Oxford
University warned that diseases such as malaria and polio may be
endemic, but are not harmless.
"A disease can be endemic and both widespread and deadly,"
he wrote in the science journal Nature.
"It frustrates me when policymakers invoke the word
'endemic' as an excuse to do little or nothing."
A relentless focus on managing COVID, rather than preventing
infections, also has unwanted side-effects.
Because National Health Service resources have been diverted
towards vaccination boosters, thousands of other appointments
have been postponed, adding to a vast backlog of elective care
in the state-run system. At the same time, high infection rates
among staff and patients continue to weigh heavily on hospitals.
"It's about living safely with COVID. It's not just about
living with COVID," said Matthew Ashton, Director of Public
Health at Liverpool City Council.
"We all desperately want the pandemic to end," he added.
"Minimising disruption is part of that solution. I definitely
feel like we're on the journey towards living safely with COVID
- but I don't think we're there yet."
Nick Thomas, a family doctor in Witney, central England,
supporting the Panoramic trial, said local practices were also
feeling the strain, despite the success of vaccines and the
prospect of effective antivirals.
"We have to manage all of those (other conditions) as well
as an Omicron wave right now. And so that balance is really
important - and the more tools we have, the better."
