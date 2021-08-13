Medley : Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

1. Qualitative information regarding quarterly results

(1) Explanation regarding operating results

During the second quarter of the consolidated fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 (consolidated Q2 FY2021), the Japanese medical and nursing industry continued to face human resource shortages and issues related to financial resources, and the ratio of job offers to applicants therefore trended at a level higher than the average for all industries. In addition, in response to the resumption of the spread of COVID-19, the Japanese government promulgated its third state of emergency in April 2021, mainly focusing on major cities such as Tokyo and Osaka. However, after a period of extension, the state of emergency was lifted in June 2021 except in Okinawa Prefecture. Also, vaccinations have begun nationwide, and this is expected to reduce the onset and progression of COVID- 19.

Amid this business environment, although vaccinations resulted in hiring process delays in the medical and nursing care fields at the recruitment system JobMedley, sales in the Medical Platform Business grew owing to factors including the consolidation of the online training business of MEDiPASS Co., Ltd.

Although the Medical Platform Business also saw an impact from the administration of vaccinations by medical institutions, sales in this business rose owing to steady sales of all products and the consolidation of Pacific Medical, Inc. and some of the businesses of MEDiPASS Co., Ltd. While the Group achieved sales growth, it also conducted investments aimed at expanding the scale of its business operations including continued investment in growth in the Recruitment Platform Business to develop systems functionality and increase the number of employees. The Group also made proactive investments in growth in the Medical Platform Business, such as strengthening its development teams.

Under these conditions, in consolidated Q2 FY2021, the Group posted net sales of ¥5,538,700 thousand (up 55.4% YoY), an EBITDA of ¥1,036,978 thousand (up 98.6% YoY), an operating profit of ¥824,087 thousand (up 81.9% YoY), an ordinary profit of ¥836,146 thousand (up 84.3% YoY), and a quarterly net profit attributable to owners of the parent company of ¥555,391 thousand (up 46.5% YoY).

The Recruitment Platform Business posts sales based on the hiring dates of persons using the Group's services to find employment at companies seeking employees. The posting of sales therefore tends to be concentrated in April, when Japanese companies tend to hire more employees (because this is often the beginning of Japanese companies' fiscal years). The posting of the Group's net sales therefore tends to be concentrated in Q2 (April-June) of its consolidated fiscal year (ending on December 31).

Earnings by business segment are as follows.

Intersegment eliminations and unallocated group-wide shared costs totaled ¥883,440 thousand (up 27.8% YoY).

1. Recruitment Platform Business

During consolidated Q2 FY2021, the recruiting system JobMedley saw some impact from delays in hiring processes associated with the administration of COVID-19 vaccines. However, the Group continuously improved the functionality of its service websites with the aim of improving user convenience, which resulted in growth in the number of job applicants. The number of customer offices grew 8.8% compared with the end of consolidated FY2020, surpassing 235,000, and the number of job offers listed rose by 2.7% over the same period, to over 220,000.

The online training business of MEDiPASS Co., Ltd., which was consolidated (converted to a wholly owned subsidiary) in March 2021, was also integrated into the Recruitment Platform Business segment.

As a result of the above, consolidated Q2 FY2021 segment net sales were ¥4,143,705 thousand (up 37.7% YoY) and segment profit before allocation of group-wide shared costs (operating profit) was ¥1,962,440 thousand (up 36.5% YoY).

2. Medical Platform Business

During consolidated Q2 FY2021, the Medical Platform Business saw some impact associated with the administration of COVID- 19 vaccines by medical institutions. However, sales of all products remained firm. In addition, owing to the consolidation in January 2021 of Pacific Medical, Inc., which develops and provides the electronic medical record system MALL to small and medium- sized hospitals, the number of customers served by the Medical Platform Business remained on the rising trend seen in the previous consolidated fiscal year, rising by 125.3% compared with the end of consolidated FY2020 and reaching 7,033.

Also, NaCl Medical, Inc., which was converted into a consolidated (wholly owned) subsidiary in March 2019, is entrusted with the development of Online Receipt Computer Advantage (ORCA) medical accounting software. The Group also continued to update and expand content for MEDLEY, an online medical encyclopedia.

In addition, some of the businesses of MEDiPASS Co., Ltd., which was consolidated (converted to a wholly owned subsidiary) in