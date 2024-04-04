Medley, Inc. opened its Philippine office in Bonifacio Global City (BGC), Taguig on April 1st, 2024 to support continued global growth. The opening of the new office and upcoming operation launch are part of MEDLEY's commitment to expand its business globally. Prior to the office opening, MEDLEY signed a Letter of Intent with the Department of Trade and Industry of the Republic of the Philippines (DTI) last December to advance its investments in the Philippines in the presence of H.E. Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr., President of the Philippines.

Earlier this year, MEDLEY incorporated its Philippine entity in February and has since been preparing the new site for its operational launch in the coming months. The newly opened site will support sales and operations of MEDLEY's global businesses; the role will potentially expand into other development functions as the business grows. The new office is located in BGC, a rapidly growing key commercial district known for its modern urban planning and as a new business hub for multinational corporations.

The office is strategically positioned to access a wide pool of excellent talent within the Metro Manila area.