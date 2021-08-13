Medley : Presentation Material for FY2021 Q2 Financial Results

Disclaimer / Disclosure Policy

Disclaimer

In preparing these materials, Medley, Inc. ("the Company") relies upon and assumes the accuracy and completeness of all available information. This presentation may contain

future assumptions, prospects and forecasts based on planning, but these forward-looking statements are based on the information that is currently available to us, and on certain

assumptions that we assume to be reasonable, but the Company does not promise to achieve these. Major diﬀerences may occur between the forecast and the actual performance,

including changes in economic conditions, consumer needs and user preferences; competition with other companies; changes in laws, regulations and others; and a number of other

future factors. Therefore, the actual performance announced may vary depending on these various factors.

Disclosure Policy

The Company plans to disclose the latest information, including the status of progress, at the end of each ﬁscal year under the section of "Business Plan and Growth

Opportunities and Strategies". However, the Company's ﬁnancial data and key performance indicators are planned to be disclosed at the end of each quarter.