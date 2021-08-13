Medley : Presentation Material for FY2021 Q2 Financial Results

Presentation Material for
FY2021 Q2 Financial Results
Medley, Inc.
August 13, 2021
Disclaimer / Disclosure Policy
Disclaimer
In preparing these materials, Medley, Inc. ("the Company") relies upon and assumes the accuracy and completeness of all available information. This presentation may contain
future assumptions, prospects and forecasts based on planning, but these forward-looking statements are based on the information that is currently available to us, and on certain
assumptions that we assume to be reasonable, but the Company does not promise to achieve these. Major diﬀerences may occur between the forecast and the actual performance,
including changes in economic conditions, consumer needs and user preferences; competition with other companies; changes in laws, regulations and others; and a number of other
future factors. Therefore, the actual performance announced may vary depending on these various factors.
Disclosure Policy
The Company plans to disclose the latest information, including the status of progress, at the end of each ﬁscal year under the section of "Business Plan and Growth
Opportunities and Strategies". However, the Company's ﬁnancial data and key performance indicators are planned to be disclosed at the end of each quarter.
|
Copyright© Medley, Inc . ALL RIGHTS RESERVED .
|
2
|
-
Financial Highlights
-
FY2021 Q2 Results
-
FY2021 Forecast
-
Appendix
-
Steady progress toward our earnings targets despite some impact from administration
of COVID-19 vaccines by hospitals, clinics, and nursing homes
-
Maintained high sales growth rate and continued aggressive investment in growth
-
-
Sales：JPY 3,413 million (YoY: +47%)
-
EBITDA：JPY 1,110 million (YoY: +59%)(1)
-
Continue to make progress toward our medium- and long-term goals even as we
face COVID-19
-
Leave our full-year FY2021 forecast unchanged while factoring in the impact of
vaccinations
-
-
Sales：JPY 10,770~11,270 million (YoY: +58~65%)
-
EBITDA：JPY 670~1,170 million (EBITDA margin: 6~10%)(1)
-
Strengthen eﬀorts to achieve our medium-term targets while responding to changes
in the operating environment caused by COVID-19
-
-
Capital and business alliance with NTT DOCOMO, INC.
(1) Share-based compensation expenses are included in the calculation of EBITDA starting in FY2021. This change does not have any impact on EBITDA of FY2020 or before.
|
Copyright© Medley, Inc . ALL RIGHTS RESERVED .
|
4
|
-
Financial Highlights
-
FY2021 Q2 Results
-
FY2021 Forecast
-
Appendix
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Medley Inc. published this content on 13 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2021 06:10:09 UTC.