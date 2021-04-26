Medley : Announcement of Completion of Issuance of New Shares as Restricted Stock Compensation

[Translation]

April 26, 2021 Company name: MEDLEY, INC. Representative: Kohei Takiguchi President and Chief Executive Officer (TSE Mothers Code No.4480) Contact: Yuta Tamaru Director and Head of Corporate Division TEL: +813-6372-1265

Announcement of Completion of Issuance of New Shares as Restricted Stock Compensation

MEDLEY, INC. ("the Company") announces the completion as of April 26, 2021 of procedures for issuance of new shares as resolved at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on March 26, 2021 as described below. Please refer to "Notice Concerning Issuance of New Shares as Restricted Stock Compensation" announced on March 26, 2021 for further information.

Overview of New Share Issuance