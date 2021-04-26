Log in
    4480   JP3921310003

MEDLEY, INC.

(4480)
  Report
Medley : Announcement of Completion of Issuance of New Shares as Restricted Stock Compensation

04/26/2021 | 02:04am EDT
[Translation]

April 26, 2021

Company name:

MEDLEY, INC.

Representative:

Kohei Takiguchi

President and Chief Executive Officer

(TSE Mothers Code No.4480)

Contact:

Yuta Tamaru

Director and Head of Corporate Division

TEL: +813-6372-1265

Announcement of Completion of Issuance of New Shares as Restricted Stock Compensation

MEDLEY, INC. ("the Company") announces the completion as of April 26, 2021 of procedures for issuance of new shares as resolved at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on March 26, 2021 as described below. Please refer to "Notice Concerning Issuance of New Shares as Restricted Stock Compensation" announced on March 26, 2021 for further information.

Overview of New Share Issuance

(1)

Class and number of shares to be issued

10,500 common shares of the Company

(2)

Issue price

JPY 3,905 per share

(3) Total value of issuance

JPY 41,002,500

(4) Allottees, number of shares

5 Board of Directors of the Company, 10,500 shares

(5)

Payment date

April 26, 2021

Disclaimer

Medley Inc. published this content on 26 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2021 06:03:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
