Medley : Announcement of Completion of Issuance of New Shares as Restricted Stock Compensation

[Translation]
|
|
April 26, 2021
|
Company name:
|
MEDLEY, INC.
|
Representative:
|
Kohei Takiguchi
|
|
President and Chief Executive Officer
|
|
(TSE Mothers Code No.4480)
|
Contact:
|
Yuta Tamaru
|
|
Director and Head of Corporate Division
|
|
TEL: +813-6372-1265
Announcement of Completion of Issuance of New Shares as Restricted Stock Compensation
MEDLEY, INC. ("the Company") announces the completion as of April 26, 2021 of procedures for issuance of new shares as resolved at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on March 26, 2021 as described below. Please refer to "Notice Concerning Issuance of New Shares as Restricted Stock Compensation" announced on March 26, 2021 for further information.
Overview of New Share Issuance
|
(1)
|
Class and number of shares to be issued
|
10,500 common shares of the Company
|
|
|
|
(2)
|
Issue price
|
JPY 3,905 per share
|
|
|
(3) Total value of issuance
|
JPY 41,002,500
|
|
|
(4) Allottees, number of shares
|
5 Board of Directors of the Company, 10,500 shares
|
|
|
|
(5)
|
Payment date
|
April 26, 2021
|
|
|
Disclaimer
Medley Inc. published this content on 26 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2021 06:03:02 UTC.