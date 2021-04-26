Medley : Announcement of Completion of Issuance of New Shares to Employees as Restricted Stock Compensation and Partial Forfeiture
04/26/2021 | 02:04am EDT
[Translation]
April 26, 2021
Company name:
MEDLEY, INC.
Representative:
Kohei Takiguchi
President and Chief Executive Officer
(TSE Mothers Code No.4480)
Contact:
Yuta Tamaru
Director and Head of Corporate Division
TEL: +813-6372-1265
Announcement of Completion of Issuance of New Shares to Employees
as Restricted Stock and Partial Forfeiture
MEDLEY, INC. ("the Company") announces the completion as of April 26, 2021 of procedures for issuance of new shares as restricted stock, which was resolved at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on February 26, 2021, and changes in the number of shares to be issued resulting from the partial forfeiture of rights as described below.
1. Overview of New Share Issuance (amendments underlined)
Actual
Original plan
(1) Payment date
April 26, 2021
April 26, 2021
(2) Class and number of shares to
22,700common shares of the
24,100 common shares of the
be issued
Company
Company
(3) Issue price
JPY 4,285 per share
JPY 4,285 per share
(4) Total value of issuance
JPY 97,269,500
JPY 103,268,500
(5) Allottees, number of shares
48employees of the Company,
50 employees of the Company,
21,600shares
22,400 shares
5employees of the Company's
8 employees of the Company's
subsidiary, 1,100shares
subsidiary, 1,700 shares
*Please refer to "Notice Concerning Issuance of New Shares to Employees as Restricted Stock Compensation" announced on February 26, 2021 for further information.
Reasons for Amendments
The difference between the originally planned number of allottees and the number of shares originally planned to be issued and the actual number of allottees and the number of shares actually to be issued is due to a change in the number of eligible allottees. A total of five potential allottees declined the allotments which resulted in forfeiture of their allotment rights.
Outlook
This matter has no impact on the Company's financial results forecast for the fiscal year ending December 2021.