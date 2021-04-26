Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Medley, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4480   JP3921310003

MEDLEY, INC.

(4480)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Medley : Announcement of Completion of Issuance of New Shares to Employees as Restricted Stock Compensation and Partial Forfeiture

04/26/2021 | 02:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

[Translation]

April 26, 2021

Company name:

MEDLEY, INC.

Representative:

Kohei Takiguchi

President and Chief Executive Officer

(TSE Mothers Code No.4480)

Contact:

Yuta Tamaru

Director and Head of Corporate Division

TEL: +813-6372-1265

Announcement of Completion of Issuance of New Shares to Employees

as Restricted Stock and Partial Forfeiture

MEDLEY, INC. ("the Company") announces the completion as of April 26, 2021 of procedures for issuance of new shares as restricted stock, which was resolved at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on February 26, 2021, and changes in the number of shares to be issued resulting from the partial forfeiture of rights as described below.

1. Overview of New Share Issuance (amendments underlined)

Actual

Original plan

(1) Payment date

April 26, 2021

April 26, 2021

(2) Class and number of shares to

22,700common shares of the

24,100 common shares of the

be issued

Company

Company

(3) Issue price

JPY 4,285 per share

JPY 4,285 per share

(4) Total value of issuance

JPY 97,269,500

JPY 103,268,500

(5) Allottees, number of shares

48employees of the Company,

50 employees of the Company,

21,600shares

22,400 shares

5employees of the Company's

8 employees of the Company's

subsidiary, 1,100shares

subsidiary, 1,700 shares

*Please refer to "Notice Concerning Issuance of New Shares to Employees as Restricted Stock Compensation" announced on February 26, 2021 for further information.

  1. Reasons for Amendments
    The difference between the originally planned number of allottees and the number of shares originally planned to be issued and the actual number of allottees and the number of shares actually to be issued is due to a change in the number of eligible allottees. A total of five potential allottees declined the allotments which resulted in forfeiture of their allotment rights.
  2. Outlook
    This matter has no impact on the Company's financial results forecast for the fiscal year ending December 2021.

Disclaimer

Medley Inc. published this content on 26 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2021 06:03:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MEDLEY, INC.
02:04aMEDLEY  : Announcement of Completion of Issuance of New Shares as Restricted Sto..
PU
02:04aMEDLEY  : Announcement of Completion of Issuance of New Shares to Employees as R..
PU
04/20INSIDER TRENDS : Medley Management Insider Extends 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
04/19INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Prolongs Selling Trend at Medley Management
MT
04/19MEDLEY MANAGEMENT  : Promotes Howard Liao to CEO, David Richards to Operations C..
MT
03/31MEDLEY MANAGEMENT  : Narrows Q4 Net Loss Amid 21% Drop in Revenue From Year-Ago ..
MT
03/31MEDLEY MANAGEMENT  : Earnings Flash (MDLY) MEDLEY MANAGEMENT Reports Q4 Revenue ..
MT
03/31MEDLEY MANAGEMENT  : Earnings Flash (MDLY) MEDLEY MANAGEMENT Posts Q4 Loss $-0.2..
MT
03/26MEDLEY  : Notice Concerning Issuance of New Shares as Restricted Stock Compensat..
PU
03/17MEDLEY  : Notice Regarding Revision to Consolidated Financial Results Forecast f..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 11 090 M 103 M 103 M
Net income 2021 400 M 3,71 M 3,71 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 313x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 128 B 1 189 M 1 192 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 11,6x
Capi. / Sales 2022 8,71x
Nbr of Employees 494
Free-Float 67,7%
Chart MEDLEY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Medley, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDLEY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 4 473,33 JPY
Last Close Price 4 135,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 11,7%
Spread / Average Target 8,18%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kohei Takiguchi President, CEO & Representative Director
Ryo Kawahara Chief Financial Officer & Director
Sosuke Hirayama Director & Chief Technology Officer
Yosuke Ishizaki Director & General Manager-Operations
Noboru Kotani Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEDLEY, INC.-8.92%1 189
SEEK LIMITED11.18%8 642
HEADHUNTER GROUP PLC20.79%1 839
TONGDAO LIEPIN GROUP39.19%1 750
DIP CORPORATION7.45%1 515
EN-JAPAN INC.8.41%1 389
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ