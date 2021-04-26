Medley : Announcement of Completion of Issuance of New Shares to Employees as Restricted Stock Compensation and Partial Forfeiture

[Translation]

April 26, 2021 Company name: MEDLEY, INC. Representative: Kohei Takiguchi President and Chief Executive Officer (TSE Mothers Code No.4480) Contact: Yuta Tamaru Director and Head of Corporate Division TEL: +813-6372-1265

Announcement of Completion of Issuance of New Shares to Employees

as Restricted Stock and Partial Forfeiture

MEDLEY, INC. ("the Company") announces the completion as of April 26, 2021 of procedures for issuance of new shares as restricted stock, which was resolved at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on February 26, 2021, and changes in the number of shares to be issued resulting from the partial forfeiture of rights as described below.

1. Overview of New Share Issuance (amendments underlined)

Actual Original plan (1) Payment date April 26, 2021 April 26, 2021 (2) Class and number of shares to 22,700common shares of the 24,100 common shares of the be issued Company Company (3) Issue price JPY 4,285 per share JPY 4,285 per share (4) Total value of issuance JPY 97,269,500 JPY 103,268,500 (5) Allottees, number of shares 48employees of the Company, 50 employees of the Company, 21,600shares 22,400 shares 5employees of the Company's 8 employees of the Company's subsidiary, 1,100shares subsidiary, 1,700 shares

*Please refer to "Notice Concerning Issuance of New Shares to Employees as Restricted Stock Compensation" announced on February 26, 2021 for further information.