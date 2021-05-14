Medley : Presentation Material for FY2021 Q1 Financial Results

Presentation Material for
FY2021 Q1 Financial Results
Medley, Inc.
May 14, 2021
Disclaimer / Disclosure Policy
Disclaimer
In preparing these materials, Medley, Inc. ("the Company") relies upon and assumes the accuracy and completeness of all available information. This presentation may contain
future assumptions, prospects and forecasts based on planning, but these forward-looking statements are based on the information that is currently available to us, and on certain
assumptions that we assume to be reasonable, but the Company does not promise to achieve these. Major diﬀerences may occur between the forecast and the actual performance,
including changes in economic conditions, consumer needs and user preferences; competition with other companies; changes in laws, regulations and others; and a number of other
future factors. Therefore, the actual performance announced may vary depending on these various factors.
Disclosure Policy
The Company plans to disclose the latest information, including the status of progress, at the end of each ﬁscal year under the section of "Business Plan and Growth
Opportunities and Strategies". However, the Company's ﬁnancial data and key performance indicators are planned to be disclosed at the end of each quarter.
-
Financial Highlights
-
FY2021 Q1 Results
-
FY2021 Forecast
-
Appendix
FY2021 Q1
Results
FY2021
Forecast
-
Steady progress toward our earnings targets
-
Maintained high sales growth rate and continued aggressive investment in growth
-
-
Sales：JPY 2,125 million (YoY: +70%)
-
EBITDA：JPY -73 million (YoY: +JPY 104 million)(1)
-
Continue to make progress toward our medium- and long-term goals even as we face
COVID-19
-
Leave our FY2020 full-year forecast unchanged
-
-
Sales：JPY 10,770~11,270 million (YoY: +58~65%)
-
EBITDA：JPY 670~1,170 million (EBITDA margin: 6~10%)(1)
-
Strengthen eﬀorts to achieve our medium-term targets while responding to changes in the
operating environment caused by the COVID-19
-
-
Acquisition of Paciﬁc Medical, Inc. (included in consolidated PL from Q1 FY21)(2)
-
Acquisition of MEDiPASS Co., Ltd. (to be included in consolidated PL from Q2 FY21)
-
Capital and business alliance with NTT DOCOMO, INC. (Impact on FY21 earnings under consideration)
-
Share-basedcompensation expenses are included in the calculation of EBITDA starting in FY2021. This change does not have any impact on EBITDA of FY2020 or before.
-
As of April 1, 2021, Paciﬁc System Co., Ltd. changed its name to Paciﬁc Medical, Inc.
-
