MedMen Enterprises Inc. (“MedMen” or the “Company”) (CSE: MMEN) (OTCQX: MMNFF), a premier cannabis company, today announced that Ellen Deutsch Harrison has stepped down as the Chief Executive Officer and a Board member effective January 19, 2024 and the Board has appointed Richard Ormond as Chief Restructuring Officer. Furthermore, Michael Serruya, Executive Chairman of the Board, who has served on the Board since August 2021, has stepped down from the Board effective today.

