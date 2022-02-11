Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. MedMen Enterprises Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MMEN   CA58507M1077

MEDMEN ENTERPRISES INC.

(MMEN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MedMen Announces Resignation of Chief Revenue Officer

02/11/2022 | 08:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MedMen Enterprises Inc. (“MedMen” or the “Company”) (CSE: MMEN) (OTCQB: MMNFF), a leading cannabis retailer with operations across the nation, today announced the Company has received notification from Tracy McCourt, the Company’s Chief Revenue Officer, of her decision to resign, effective March 4, 2022.

“We appreciate Tracy’s contributions to the organization these past 14 months and wish her well in her future endeavors,” said Michael Serruya, MedMen’s CEO & Chairman.

ABOUT MEDMEN:

MedMen is a premier American cannabis retailer with an operational footprint in California, Nevada, Illinois, Arizona, Massachusetts, and Florida. MedMen offers a robust selection of high‐quality products, including MedMen‐owned brands MedMen Red and LuxLyte through its premium retail stores, proprietary delivery service, as well as curbside and in‐store pickup. MedMen Buds, an industry‐first loyalty program, provides exclusive access to promotions, product drops and content. MedMen believes that a world where cannabis is legal and regulated is safer, healthier, and happier. Learn more about MedMen at www.medmen.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about MEDMEN ENTERPRISES INC.
02/11MedMen Announces Resignation of Chief Revenue Officer
BU
02/08MEDMEN ENTERPRISES, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIONS ..
AQ
02/08MedMen Enterprises Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months ..
CI
02/03MEDMEN ENTERPRISES : Extends Maturity Date of Commercial Loan Agreement - Form 8-K
PU
02/03MEDMEN ENTERPRISES, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direc..
AQ
02/03Medmen Enterprises Inc. and MM CAN USA, Inc. Enter into Sixth Modification to Senior Se..
CI
02/02MedMen Extends Maturity Date of Commercial Loan Agreement
BU
02/01MedMen Announces Cannasseur Personal Concierge Service
BU
02/01MedMen Enterprises Inc. Announces Cannasseur Personal Concierge Service
CI
01/25MedMen Promotes Tyson Rossi to Chief Strategy Officer
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 196 M - -
Net income 2022 -61,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,23x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 161 M 161 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,82x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 600
Free-Float 74,5%
Chart MEDMEN ENTERPRISES INC.
Duration : Period :
MedMen Enterprises Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDMEN ENTERPRISES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,13 $
Average target price 0,28 $
Spread / Average Target 110%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Serruya Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Reece A. Fulgham Chief Financial Officer
Rozlyn Lipsey Chief Operating Officer
Cameron Smith Independent Director
Melvin Elias Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEDMEN ENTERPRISES INC.-14.29%171
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY-5.93%25 105
NEXT PLC-10.92%12 611
JARIR MARKETING COMPANY1.73%6 404
MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC-13.27%5 358
DUFRY AG11.76%4 962