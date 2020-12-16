Log in
CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  MedMen Enterprises Inc.    MMEN   CA58507M1077

MEDMEN ENTERPRISES INC.

(MMEN)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MedMen Enterprises : Announces Tom Lynch Elected as Chairman of the Board

12/16/2020 | 06:31am EST
MedMen Enterprises Inc. (“MedMen” or the “Company”) (CSE: MMEN) (OTCQX: MMNFF), a leading cannabis retailer with operations across the United States, today announced that Tom Lynch has been elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors, effective immediately. Lynch currently serves as the interim Chief Executive Officer for MedMen and was elected to the Board of Directors in November.

Ben Rose has resigned as Chairman of the Board of Directors and as a Board member.

ABOUT MEDMEN

MedMen is a cannabis retailer with flagship locations in California, Nevada, Illinois, Florida, and New York. MedMen offers a robust selection of high-quality products, including MedMen-owned brands [statemade], LuxLyte, and MedMen Red through its premium retail stores, proprietary delivery service, as well as curbside and in-store pick up. MedMen Buds, an industry-first loyalty program, provides exclusive access to promotions, product drops and content. MedMen believes that a world where cannabis is legal and regulated is safer, healthier and happier. Learn more about MedMen and The MedMen Foundation at www.medmen.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 166 M - -
Net income 2021 -101 M - -
Net Debt 2021 227 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -0,96x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 74,9 M 74,8 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,82x
EV / Sales 2022 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 1 000
Free-Float 67,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas J. Lynch Director, Chief Executive & Restructuring Officer
Benjamin Rose Executive Chairman
Timothy Bossidy Chief Operating Officer
Zeeshan Hyder Chief Financial & Corporate Development Officer
Mike Lane Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEDMEN ENTERPRISES INC.-72.86%75
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY51.04%16 441
NEXT PLC-3.76%11 573
JARIR MARKETING COMPANY5.07%5 566
DUFRY AG-43.02%4 677
MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC-35.76%3 602
