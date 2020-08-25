Log in
MedMen Enterprises : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2020 Financial Results on September 28, 2020

08/25/2020 | 04:31pm EDT

MedMen Enterprises Inc. (“MedMen” or the “Company”) (CSE: MMEN) (OTCQX: MMNFF) announced today that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2020 ended June 27, 2020 after market close on Monday, September 28, 2020.

Following the release of these financial results, at 5:00 PM Eastern that same day, MedMen Enterprises will host a conference call and audio webcast with Interim Chief Executive Officer, Tom Lynch, Chief Financial Officer, Zeeshan Hyder and Interim Chief Operating Officer, Tim Bossidy, to discuss the results in further detail.

Webcast Information:

A live audio webcast of the call will be available on the Events and Presentations section of MedMen’s website at: https://investors.medmen.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx and will be archived for replay.

Calling Information:

Toll Free Dial-In Number: (844) 559-7829
International Dial-In Number: (647) 689-5387
Conference ID: 7573367

ABOUT MEDMEN:

MedMen is North America’s leading cannabis retailer with flagship locations in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Chicago, and New York. MedMen offers a robust selection of high-quality products, including MedMen-owned brands [statemade], LuxLyte, and MedMen Red through its premium retail stores, proprietary delivery service, as well as curbside and in-store pick up. MedMen Buds, an industry-first loyalty program, provides exclusive access to promotions, product drops and content. MedMen believes that a world where cannabis is legal and regulated is safer, healthier and happier. Learn more about MedMen and The MedMen Foundation at www.medmen.com

SOURCE: MedMen Enterprises


© Business Wire 2020
