Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. MedMen Enterprises Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MMEN   CA58507M1077

MEDMEN ENTERPRISES INC.

(MMEN)
  Report
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  05/10 03:59:42 pm EDT
0.1300 CAD    0.00%
07:03aMedMen to Sell New York Operations for $88 Million; $15 Million Incremental Value
BU
05/10MEDMEN ENTERPRISES, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIONS AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
05/03MEDMEN ENTERPRISES, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MedMen to Sell New York Operations for $88 Million; $15 Million Incremental Value

05/11/2022 | 07:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MedMen Announces Settlement Agreement with Ascend Wellness Holdings

MedMen Enterprises Inc. (“MedMen” or the “Company”) (CSE: MMEN) (OTCQX: MMNFF), a premier cannabis retailer with operations across the United States, today announced a definitive agreement with Ascend Wellness Holdings (“AWH”) that will allow the sale of MedMen’s New York operations to close for increased consideration. The transaction resolves the litigation between MedMen and AWH concerning the transaction and delivers $15 million in additional value to MedMen shareholders. Under the terms of the settlement agreement, AWH will pay MedMen $88 million: $73 million as an assumption of debt and $15 million in cash. Other terms of the transaction will be as originally announced in February 2021.

“This resolution is a clear win for MedMen shareholders, as the company will receive $15 million in additional value,” said Michael Serruya, MedMen’s Chairman of the Board. “This resolution enables MedMen to move forward with plans to significantly restructure its balance sheet, reduce debt, and focus on its core markets.”

The transaction is expected to close within thirty days.

ABOUT MEDMEN:

MedMen is a premier American cannabis retailer with an operational footprint in California, Nevada, Illinois, Arizona, Massachusetts, and Florida. MedMen offers a robust selection of high-quality products, including MedMen-owned brands MedMen Red and LuxLyte through its premium retail stores, proprietary delivery service, as well as curbside and in-store pickup. MedMen Buds, an industry-first loyalty program, provides exclusive access to promotions, product drops and content. MedMen believes that a world where cannabis is legal and regulated is safer, healthier, and happier. Learn more about MedMen at www.medmen.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about MEDMEN ENTERPRISES INC.
07:03aMedMen to Sell New York Operations for $88 Million; $15 Million Incremental Value
BU
05/10MEDMEN ENTERPRISES, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIONS ..
AQ
05/03MEDMEN ENTERPRISES, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclo..
AQ
04/27MedMen Announces Edward Record as CEO
BU
04/27MedMen Enterprises Inc. Announces Resignation of Roz Lipsey, Chief Operating Officer, E..
CI
04/27MedMen Enterprises Inc. Announces Appointment of Edward Record as Chief Executive Offic..
CI
04/26MEDMEN ENTERPRISES : Announces Partial Adjournment of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareh..
PU
04/26MEDMEN ENTERPRISES, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Regulation..
AQ
04/26MedMen Announces Partial Adjournment of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders unti..
BU
04/20TRANSCRIPT : MedMen Enterprises Inc. - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 196 M - -
Net income 2022 -61,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,66x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 128 M 128 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,65x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 600
Free-Float 79,7%
Chart MEDMEN ENTERPRISES INC.
Duration : Period :
MedMen Enterprises Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDMEN ENTERPRISES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,10 $
Average target price 0,28 $
Spread / Average Target 176%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Edward J. Record Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ana Bowman Chief Financial Officer
Michael Serruya Chairman
Rozlyn Lipsey Chief Operating Officer
Cameron Smith Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEDMEN ENTERPRISES INC.-38.10%128
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY-16.92%22 160
JARIR MARKETING COMPANY-5.89%5 925
LESLIE'S, INC.-22.91%3 335
MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC-41.94%3 237
DUFRY AG-24.23%3 122