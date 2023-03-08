Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. MedMen Enterprises Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MMEN   CA58507M1077

MEDMEN ENTERPRISES INC.

(MMEN)
  Report
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  03:01:36 2023-03-08 pm EST
0.0250 CAD   -16.67%
02/21MedMen Says Continuing Restructuring Efforts, to Conduct Strategic Review of Assets in Arizona, Illinois, Nevada
MT
02/20MedMen Continues Restructuring Efforts, Highlights Results To-Date, and Announces Strategic Review of Assets in Arizona, Illinois, and Nevada as Next Steps
AQ
02/17MedMen Continues Restructuring Efforts, Highlights Results To-Date, and Announces Strategic Review of Assets in Arizona, Illinois, and Nevada as Next Steps
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

National Survey Reveals More Than One-Third of U.S. Women Consume Cannabis, But Stigmas Linger

03/08/2023 | 03:14pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

  • 2 in 3 women who use cannabis (65%) say there are people in their life that still do not know they use cannabis, including their parents (26%) and children (22%).
  • Nearly 1 in 3 women who use cannabis (32%) spend more than $100 at the dispensary in a typical month.
  • The top three reasons women who use cannabis do so are to relieve anxiety (60%), to help them sleep (58%), and to relieve pain (53%) — not to get high.

MedMen Enterprises Inc. (“MedMen'' or the “Company”) (CSE: MMEN) (OTCQX: MMNFF), a premier cannabis retailer with operations across the United States, today released the results of a new national survey examining the cannabis consumption habits of American women.

The survey, conducted online by The Harris Poll on behalf of MedMen, found that more than one-third (37%) of American women aged 21+ consume cannabis, and more than one in four (28%) say they use cannabis once a month or more often.

A closer look at the survey findings reveals that women seek out cannabis primarily for therapeutic, rather than recreational, reasons — and that the majority of female cannabis consumers aren’t forthcoming about their cannabis use with their parents, children, or coworkers.

Key Findings

  • More than 9 in 10 women who use cannabis (91%) purchase it legally at a dispensary.
  • 1 in 3 women who use cannabis (32%) spend more than $100 at the dispensary in a typical month; and (35%) of purchasers prefer to shop with a female budtender.
  • Edibles are womens’ preferred method for consuming cannabis (57%), followed by flower/pre-rolls (43%), and vapes (39%).
  • The top three reasons women use cannabis are to relieve anxiety (60%), to help them sleep (58%), and to relieve pain (53%).
  • Younger women (aged 21-44) are more than twice as likely to consume cannabis (57%) as their older (aged 45+) counterparts (22%).
  • 2 in 3 women who use cannabis (65%) say there are people in their life that still do not know they use cannabis, including their parents (26%), children (22%), and coworkers (21%).
  • While 27% of female cannabis users cited no concerns regarding their cannabis use, 20% said their biggest concern is drug testing.

“March is a meaningful time to celebrate women and create awareness around issues that matter to them,” said Karen Torres, Chief Product Officer at MedMen. “We know first-hand from our female-identifying employees and customers that women are increasingly turning to cannabis for their health and wellness needs. However, it’s clear that stigmas persist and inhibit us from sharing our experiences freely.”

Continued Torres, “Fortunately, this research confirms that cannabis use has become a popular form of self-care, particularly among women seeking holistic solutions to help manage pain and anxiety, or to simply unwind.” She added, “The face of the cannabis consumer is changing, and so is the face of MedMen. These results will help us better understand and cater to our female customers and create a welcoming, empowering retail experience. This includes expanding our portfolio of premium women-owned brands.”

Survey Method:

This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of MedMen from February 28 - March 2, 2023 among 1,020 women ages 21+, of whom 391 use cannabis. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within + 3.6 percentage points using a 95% confidence level.

For more information about MedMen or to visit one of its dispensaries, visit www.medmen.com.

About MedMen:

MedMen is a premier American cannabis retailer with an operational footprint in California, Nevada, Illinois, Arizona, Massachusetts, and New York. MedMen offers a robust selection of high-quality products, including MedMen-owned brands MedMen Red, Moss and LuxLyte, through its premium retail stores, proprietary delivery service, as well as curbside and in-store pickup. MedMen Buds, an industry-first loyalty program, provides exclusive access to promotions, product drops and content. MedMen believes that a world where cannabis is legal and regulated is safer, healthier, and happier.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about MEDMEN ENTERPRISES INC.
02/21MedMen Says Continuing Restructuring Efforts, to Conduct Strategic Review of Assets in ..
MT
02/20MedMen Continues Restructuring Efforts, Highlights Results To-Date, and Announces Strat..
AQ
02/17MedMen Continues Restructuring Efforts, Highlights Results To-Date, and Announces Strat..
BU
02/02MEDMEN ENTERPRISES, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIONS ..
AQ
02/02MedMen Enterprises Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months ..
CI
2022Marijuana Company MedMen Claims It Operates Illegally To Avoid Rent
AQ
2022MEDMEN ENTERPRISES, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIONS ..
AQ
2022MedMen Enterprises Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended September ..
CI
2022MedMen Enterprises Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 25, 2022
CI
2022MEDMEN ENTERPRISES, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION A..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MEDMEN ENTERPRISES INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 141 M - -
Net income 2022 -195 M - -
Net Debt 2022 382 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,34x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 30,2 M 30,2 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,63x
EV / Sales 2022 3,25x
Nbr of Employees 428
Free-Float 84,7%
Chart MEDMEN ENTERPRISES INC.
Duration : Period :
MedMen Enterprises Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDMEN ENTERPRISES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,03
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Edward J. Record Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ana Bowman Chief Financial Officer
Michael Serruya Chairman
Cameron Smith Independent Director
Melvin Elias Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEDMEN ENTERPRISES INC.50.00%30
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY1.58%25 155
DUFRY AG12.98%5 615
JARIR MARKETING COMPANY-2.40%4 680
JUMBO S.A.25.16%2 878
LESLIE'S, INC.3.77%2 327