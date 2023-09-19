INTRODUCING ZEROFLOX™: The new flock-free Micro Applicator from medmix

medmix is excited to introduce ZerofloX, an innovative new flock-free micro applicator that provides a superior user experience for best esthetics.

ZerofloX features a soft, pliable head with injection molded, flock-free elastomer bristles. Without the use of adhesively fixed or glued fiber flocking as traditionally found in conventional micro-applicators, the bristles remain intact on the head, which results in a contamination-free surface.

Efficiency

The ZerofloX micro applicator comes in a convenient and universal size, thus increasing efficiency for the clinician. It is indicated for a variety of dental applications and can be used with various types of dental materials. Effective material release ensures that the desired amount of material is precisely applied to the working area, eliminating waste and contributing to an enhanced user experience.

Opportunity

The dental micro applicator market accounts for over 830 million applicators annually. Given the limited innovation in this segment over the years, medmix sees a perfect opportunity to combine its operational expertise and innovationist strategy, providing the dental market with a much-needed improvement in this vital category.

Innovation

medmix is a world leader in in high-precision liquid delivery devices, and its Dental division specializes in intelligent system solutions for mixing, dispensing, and applying dental materials. ZerofloX is one of many innovative products the company provides that help people live healthier and more confident lives. "ZerofloX is a quality upgrade to the micro applicator segment," said Stefan Koch, Product Manager for medmix. "Clinicians and dental material manufacturers now have a product suitable for use with modern chemistries."

About medmix

medmix is a global leader in high-precision delivery devices. We occupy leading positions in the healthcare, consumer and industrial end-markets. Our customers benefit from a dedication to innovation and technological advancement that has resulted in over 900 active patents. Our 14 production sites worldwide together with our highly motivated and experienced team of nearly 2'600 employees provide our customers with uncompromising quality, proximity and agility. medmix is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland. Our shares are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: MEDX).www.medmix.swiss

Inquiries:

Media Relations: Peter Trampert, Senior Communications Manager

communications@medmix.com

Investor Relations: Sheel Gill, Head of Investor Relations

investorrelations@medmix.com

This document may contain forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, projections of financial developments, market activity, or future performance of products and solutions containing risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to change based on known or unknown risks and various other factors that could cause actual results or performance to differ materially from the statements made herein.