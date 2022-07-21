Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Switzerland
  Swiss Exchange
  Medmix AG
  News
  Summary
    MEDX   CH1129677105

MEDMIX AG

(MEDX)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30 2022-07-20 am EDT
21.00 CHF   +0.67%
12:04aMEDMIX : Midyear Report 2022
PU
12:04aMEDMIX : Earnings Release - midyear 2022
PU
12:04aMEDMIX : Record revenue performance in H1 2022 amidst a challenging environment
PU
Summary 
Summary

Medmix : Earnings Release - midyear 2022

07/21/2022 | 12:04am EDT
Half year results 2022

Girts Cimermans CEO, Jennifer Dean CFO July 21, 2022

Providing innovative solutions to help people live

healthier and more confident lives

The safe harbor statement under the

US private securities litigation reform act 1995

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, projections of financial developments, market activities or future performance of products and solutions, containing risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to change based on known or unknown risks and various other factors, which could cause the actual results or performance to differ materially from the statements made herein.

Note on Alternative Performance Measures (APM): All bridges from reported figures to APM can be found in the financial review of medmix' midyear report 2022 and all definitions of APM can be found in the APM section of medmix' annual report 2021.

3

Business Review

2022 half year highlights

  • Strong performance despite increasing inflation, Polish sanctions and Shanghai COVID lockdown:
    • Record revenue of CHF 250.6 million for half year, +10.2%1 YoY, at the top end of our full year guidance
    • 24% Adjusted EBITDA margin, -140 bp versus prior year primarily due to time lag in passing inflationary cost increases to customers
    • CHF 14.3 million free cash flow after impact of Polish sanctions and higher working capital needs for growth
  • PiccoJect™ our innovative autoinjector platform launched in May 2022

1. Adjusted for currency effects

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Medmix Ltd. published this content on 21 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2022 04:03:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 465 M 478 M 478 M
Net income 2022 39,5 M 40,6 M 40,6 M
Net Debt 2022 77,6 M 79,8 M 79,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,6x
Yield 2022 2,70%
Capitalization 863 M 888 M 888 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,02x
EV / Sales 2023 1,80x
Nbr of Employees 2 036
Free-Float 58,9%
Chart MEDMIX AG
Duration : Period :
medmix AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDMIX AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 21,00 CHF
Average target price 37,33 CHF
Spread / Average Target 77,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Girts Cimermans Chief Executive Officer
Jennifer Dean Chief Financial Officer
Grégoire Poux-Guillaume Chairman
Marco Musetti Vice Chairman
Barbara Angehrn Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEDMIX AG-53.81%888
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-21.89%192 481
MEDTRONIC PLC-12.68%120 022
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-2.97%67 977
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.-23.90%32 890
HOYA CORPORATION-26.65%32 815