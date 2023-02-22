Medmix : Full Year 2022 presentation

Girts Cimermans CEO, Jennifer Dean CFO February 22, 2023
Business Review
2022 highlights
Strong performance with backdrop of volatile geopolitical and market conditions
Record revenue of CHF 477 million, +5.7%1 YoY
22% Adjusted EBITDA margin
CHF 10 million free cash flow
Launch of innovative PiccoJect™, Micro Bristle Applicator and greenLine™ cartridge
New US healthcare facility leased in Atlanta, Georgia
Decisive action taken to ensure Industry customer service
acquisition of company & leasing of new facility in Valencia, Spain
rapid ramp up of alternate production across our existing network
active negotiations to sell the Polish entity
In line with the local for local China strategy, announced our intention to acquire Qiaoyi Plastic Co. LTD, a beauty manufacturing business in Shantou