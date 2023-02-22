Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Switzerland
  Swiss Exchange
  Medmix AG
  News
  Summary
    MEDX   CH1129677105

MEDMIX AG

(MEDX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  08:44:37 22/02/2023 GMT
17.71 CHF   +0.17%
Medmix : Full Year 2022 presentation
PU
Medmix : full year 2022 investors presentation
PU
Medmix Posts Lower FY22 Attributable Net Income
MT
Medmix : Full Year 2022 presentation

02/22/2023 | 08:37am GMT
Annual Results 2022

Girts Cimermans CEO, Jennifer Dean CFO February 22, 2023

medmix CONFIDENTIAL

The safe harbor statement under the

US private securities litigation reform act 1995

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, projections of financial developments, market activities or future performance of products and solutions, containing risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to change based on known or unknown risks and various other factors, which could cause the actual results or performance to differ materially from the statements made herein.

Note on Alternative Performance Measures (APM): All bridges from reported figures to APM can be found in the financial review of medmix' annual report 2022 and all definitions of APM can be found in

the APM section of medmix' annual report 2022.

medmix CONFIDENTIAL

Business Review

medmix CONFIDENTIAL

2022 highlights

  • Strong performance with backdrop of volatile geopolitical and market conditions
    • Record revenue of CHF 477 million, +5.7%1 YoY
    • 22% Adjusted EBITDA margin
    • CHF 10 million free cash flow
  • Launch of innovative PiccoJect™, Micro Bristle Applicator and greenLine™ cartridge
  • New US healthcare facility leased in Atlanta, Georgia
  • Decisive action taken to ensure Industry customer service
    • acquisition of company & leasing of new facility in Valencia, Spain
    • rapid ramp up of alternate production across our existing network
    • active negotiations to sell the Polish entity
  • In line with the local for local China strategy, announced our intention to acquire Qiaoyi Plastic Co. LTD, a beauty manufacturing business in Shantou
  • Proposing a dividend of CHF 0.50 per share

1.

Adjusted for currency effects

5

medmix CONFIDENTIAL

Disclaimer

Medmix Ltd. published this content on 22 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2023 08:36:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
