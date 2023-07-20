medmix Half-year report 2023 - Letter to the shareholders 3

Dear Shareholder,

Personal highlights for us so far this year have been both our new Valencia Industry plant and our Atlanta Healthcare facility. In Valencia we made our first shipments and invoices. We created and commissioned the factory in record time and are now able to increase the output to deliver to our Industry customers. All required manufacturing equipment and assets have been relocated from Poland to Valencia. In parallel, the construction of our new Atlanta Healthcare facility is proceeding well, on given timelines.

From a commercial perspective, Dental destocking shows signs of reversal, Industry is on its path to recovery, while Drug Delivery, Surgery and Beauty segments show strong growth. We have reached important co- development milestones with customers in our Surgery segment. We have achieved further success with our autoinjector platform PiccoJect through successful feasibility studies with customers and cooperation partners such as Nipro. Our success with the Micro Bristle Applicator for Beauty has continued, enabling us to successfully gain foothold in new cosmetic fields outside our core eyelash applications. Executing on our local- for-local strategy in China, we have acquired a majority stake in Qiaoyi, a beauty manufacturer. This latest acquisition allows us to strategically position medmix in the fast-growing Chinese beauty sector, the second largest cosmetic products market in the world. In the Industry segment, we have launched additional products for our PCR based Greenline product range, and innovative cartridges for hot melt applications for electronics industries.

Continuing our focus on sustainable innovation, we have strengthened our footprint in sustainable products and eco-design across all our segments and delivered results in the first half of the year. We have been accepted into the Science Based Target Initiative (SBTi), by committing to the 1.5°C emission goal and setting a robust emissions reduction target at the pace and scale required by climate science. Additionally, we have successfully been assessed by CDP, and we have aligned with the UNGC principles. Separately, we have been awarded EcoVadis best-in-class ratings.