Half-year results 2023
Girts Cimermans CEO, Jennifer Dean CFO
July 20, 2023
Providing innovative solutions to help people
live healthier and more confident lives
Disclaimer and other important notes
This presentation contains forward-looking statements that are based on management's current assumptions and expectations concerning future developments, including but not limited to, projections of financial developments, market activities or future performance of products and solutions, which therefore contain certain risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to change based on known or unknown risks and various other factors, which could cause the actual results or performance to differ materially from the statements made in this presentation. These risks and other factors include, among others, general economic and geopolitical conditions, foreign exchange fluctuations, competitive product and pricing pressures, the effect of a pandemic or epidemic, a cyber event, a natural disaster or other force majeure, as well as regulatory developments and changes in tax regimes.
Alternative Performance Measures (APM)
All bridges from reported figures to APM can be found in the financial review of medmix' half-year report 2023 and all definitions of APM can be found in the APM section of medmix' annual report 2022.
2
medmix CONFIDENTIAL
Business Review
Girts Cimermans CEO
medmix CONFIDENTIAL
Half-year 2023 highlights
Solid recovery underway
Adjusted
Group
EBITDA
49.7
Revenues
248.1
-17% vs. H1 2022
+1% vs. H1 2022
+10% vs. H2 2022
+12% vs. H2 2022
Healthcare
Revenues
89.2
-11% vs. H1 2022 +10% vs. H2 2022
Industry
Market Segment
Consumer &
New Plant
All amounts in CHF millions All profit growth rates nominal All revenue growth rates organic (i.e., excluding M&A & forex)
Business Area
Gross Profit
108.6
-10% vs. H1 2022 +11% vs. H2 2022
Industrial Revenues
158.9
Production trials since April
PL assets now in ES
First customer
+9% vs. H1 2022
deliveries
+14% vs. H2 2022
medmix CONFIDENTIAL
4
Revenues and growth by market segment
Healthcare BA
Consumer & Industrial BA ("C&I")
Dental
Drug
Industry
Beauty
Surgery
Delivery
53.7 -24%( +1% vs. H2 2022 )
- Tough H1 2022 comps
- Customer overstocking in 2021 and H1 2022
- Destocking in H1 2023 and likely into H2 2023
26.9
+18%
8.6
+28%
( +21% vs. H2 2022 )
( +42% vs. H2 2022 )
•
Strong product and
• Conversion of tissue
•
project pipeline
banks to medmix
PiccoJectTM a success
products
72.7
-8%
86.3
+30%
( +6% vs. H2 2022 )
( +21% vs. H2 2022 )
•
Revenues still limited by
•
Customer product
•
relocation of production
launches after lifting of
Recovery vs. H2 2022
Covid restrictions
•
Capacity to be increased
•
Incremental MBA sales
during H2 2023
Revenues are in CHF million, growth rates are organic (i.e., excluding M&A & forex)
medmix CONFIDENTIAL
5
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Medmix Ltd. published this content on 20 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2023 04:03:05 UTC.