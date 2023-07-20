Half-year results 2023

Girts Cimermans CEO, Jennifer Dean CFO

July 20, 2023

Providing innovative solutions to help people

live healthier and more confident lives

Disclaimer and other important notes

This presentation contains forward-looking statements that are based on management's current assumptions and expectations concerning future developments, including but not limited to, projections of financial developments, market activities or future performance of products and solutions, which therefore contain certain risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to change based on known or unknown risks and various other factors, which could cause the actual results or performance to differ materially from the statements made in this presentation. These risks and other factors include, among others, general economic and geopolitical conditions, foreign exchange fluctuations, competitive product and pricing pressures, the effect of a pandemic or epidemic, a cyber event, a natural disaster or other force majeure, as well as regulatory developments and changes in tax regimes.

Alternative Performance Measures (APM)

All bridges from reported figures to APM can be found in the financial review of medmix' half-year report 2023 and all definitions of APM can be found in the APM section of medmix' annual report 2022.

Business Review

Girts Cimermans CEO

Half-year 2023 highlights

Solid recovery underway

Adjusted

Group

EBITDA

49.7

Revenues

248.1

-17% vs. H1 2022

+1% vs. H1 2022

+10% vs. H2 2022

+12% vs. H2 2022

Healthcare

Revenues

89.2

-11% vs. H1 2022 +10% vs. H2 2022

Industry

Market Segment

Consumer &

New Plant

All amounts in CHF millions All profit growth rates nominal All revenue growth rates organic (i.e., excluding M&A & forex)

Business Area

Gross Profit

108.6

-10% vs. H1 2022 +11% vs. H2 2022

Industrial Revenues

158.9

Production trials since April

PL assets now in ES

First customer

+9% vs. H1 2022

deliveries

+14% vs. H2 2022

Revenues and growth by market segment

Healthcare BA

Consumer & Industrial BA ("C&I")

Dental

Drug

Industry

Beauty

Surgery

Delivery

  • 53.7 -24%( +1% vs. H2 2022 )

  • Tough H1 2022 comps
  • Customer overstocking in 2021 and H1 2022
  • Destocking in H1 2023 and likely into H2 2023

26.9

+18%

8.6

+28%

( +21% vs. H2 2022 )

( +42% vs. H2 2022 )

Strong product and

Conversion of tissue

project pipeline

banks to medmix

PiccoJectTM a success

products

72.7

-8%

86.3

+30%

( +6% vs. H2 2022 )

( +21% vs. H2 2022 )

Revenues still limited by

Customer product

relocation of production

launches after lifting of

Recovery vs. H2 2022

Covid restrictions

Capacity to be increased

Incremental MBA sales

during H2 2023

Revenues are in CHF million, growth rates are organic (i.e., excluding M&A & forex)

