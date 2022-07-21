medmix midyear report 2022 - Letter to the shareholders 3

Dear Shareholder,

While adapting to changes, coping with disruptions and capturing new opportunities have always been part of business, the events of the first half year 2022 give these standard expectations a whole new definition. The brightening mood at the beginning of the year, with the global economy still recovering from the pandemic, ended abruptly late February when Russia invaded Ukraine. Months later it remains unclear how the related economic effects - supply chain constraints, rising freight, commodity and energy prices and their impact on inflation - will unfold in the long run. However, these challenges have allowed us to demonstrate the resilience of our business model yet again.

At medmix, 'agility' is more than just a management buzzword, it is a core ingredient for success. We have continued to deliver on our promise to capture growth opportunities in our markets, as you will see from our first half results. In certain market segments, such as Beauty, we outperformed already high expectations. However, we also had to respond swiftly to a political action outside our direct sphere of influence: as a result of sanctions levied by the Polish government against medmix' minority shareholder Viktor Vekselberg, we were forced to suspend the operations of our manufacturing site in Wroclaw in early May. We firmly believe that the limitations placed on medmix Poland by the Polish government are erroneous. Through their support, both the Swiss and the US government administrations have shown that they agree with us. While we contest these Polish measures, we are minimizing the impact of these sanctions by ramping up production at other sites. This is made possible by our shared operations backbone while serving the diverse markets with dedicated resources. The investments we have made in building capacity and capability across our production network allows us to build each of our products in at least two of our sites across Europe (Switzerland, Germany, Czech Republic), the USA, Brazil, China and India.

We were able to compensate for the revenue shortfall in the Industry market segment due to the situation in Poland with accelerated growth across other market segments. Revenue for the first six months was CHF 250.6 million, negatively impacted by foreign exchange fluctuations, up 10.2% year on year. All growth was organic. Adjusted EBITDA was CHF 60.1 million, resulting in an EBITDA margin of 24% compared to 25.4% in the first