Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Medmix AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MEDX   CH1129677105

MEDMIX AG

(MEDX)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  05/23 11:30:56 am EDT
25.90 CHF   -3.43%
12:58aMEDMIX : appeals negative decision from Polish Government on its petition for immediate removal from sanctions list
PU
05/16VIKTOR VEKSELBERG : Sulzer, Medmix sanctioned in Poland over Vekselberg ties
RE
04/21MEDMIX : Learn more about our unique foil based cartridge ecopaCC™!
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Medmix : appeals negative decision from Polish Government on its petition for immediate removal from sanctions list

05/24/2022 | 12:58am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

May 24, 2022

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

medmix is relocating production to other countries following an initial negative decision on sanctions unilaterally introduced by Poland. It is medmix' firm belief that the sanctions against its entity in Poland are erroneous. The company continues its appeal process, with the full support of the Swiss government administration. medmix isnot affected by any other sanctions and is free to develop its business globally.

medmix' urgent request for removal from the Polish sanctions list, based on an OFAC (Office of Foreign Assets Control) license granted in 2018 clearly confirming that there is no control by Mr. Vekselberg over any medmix entities, including medmix Poland, was denied on May 23, 2022, by the Polish Ministry of the Interior and Administration.

medmix has already suspended manufacturing at its Wroclaw, Poland site, through which it generated CHF 1.6 million in weekly sales. Should the facility not be allowed to reopen, the one-off revenue impact during relocation is anticipated to be in the CHF 30 - 40 million range, to be incurred in 2022. The company is working with its customers and its 283 Polish employees to minimize the impact.

Appeals to the Polish administration are continuing and medmix is pushing for a speedy outcome, with the full support of the Swiss government administration.

medmix is a global leader in high-precision delivery devices. We occupy leading positions in the healthcare, consumer and industrial end-markets. Our customers benefit from a dedication to innovation and technological advancement that has resulted in over 900 active patents. Our 13 production sites worldwide together with our highly motivated and experienced team of 1'900 employees provide our customers with uncompromising quality, proximity and agility. medmix is currently headquartered in Baar, Switzerland. Our shares are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: MEDX). www.medmix.swiss

Inquiries:

Media Relations: Domenico Truncellito, Head External Communications

communications@medmix.com

Investor Relations: Christoph Ladner, Head of Investor Relations

investorrelations@medmix.com

This document may contain forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, projections of financial developments, market activity, or future performance of products and solutions containing risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to change based on known or unknown risks and various other factors that could cause actual results or performance to differ materially from the statements made herein.

Disclaimer

Medmix Ltd. published this content on 24 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2022 04:57:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MEDMIX AG
12:58aMEDMIX : appeals negative decision from Polish Government on its petition for immediate re..
PU
05/16VIKTOR VEKSELBERG : Sulzer, Medmix sanctioned in Poland over Vekselberg ties
RE
04/21MEDMIX : Learn more about our unique foil based cartridge ecopaCC™!
PU
04/12MEDMIX : Shareholders approve all proposals at annual general meeting – continued st..
PU
04/08MEDMIX : acts to protect its customers and to stop counterfeit T-Mixer™ products
PU
04/08MEDMIX : Switzerland Ltd. continues to enforce its rights
PU
03/31MEDMIX : Industry launches MIXPAC™ greenLine™ B‐System
PU
03/20MEDMIX AG(SWX : MEDX) dropped from FTSE All-World Index
CI
03/07MEDMIX : Change to composition of medmix Board of Directors
PU
03/03MEDMIX : strengthens support for US market with latest facility expansion in New Hampshire
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 498 M 516 M 516 M
Net income 2022 58,0 M 60,1 M 60,1 M
Net Debt 2022 71,0 M 73,5 M 73,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,4x
Yield 2022 2,32%
Capitalization 1 065 M 1 103 M 1 103 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,28x
EV / Sales 2023 2,03x
Nbr of Employees 2 036
Free-Float 59,3%
Chart MEDMIX AG
Duration : Period :
medmix AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDMIX AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 25,90 CHF
Average target price 49,00 CHF
Spread / Average Target 89,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Girts Cimermans Chief Executive Officer
Jennifer Dean Chief Financial Officer
Grégoire Poux-Guillaume Chairman
Marco Musetti Vice Chairman
Barbara Angehrn Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEDMIX AG-40.61%1 103
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-18.27%198 277
MEDTRONIC PLC0.78%137 548
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY4.57%71 922
HOYA CORPORATION-22.41%37 902
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.-14.53%36 873