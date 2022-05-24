Medmix : appeals negative decision from Polish Government on its petition for immediate removal from sanctions list

May 24, 2022

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

medmix is relocating production to other countries following an initial negative decision on sanctions unilaterally introduced by Poland. It is medmix' firm belief that the sanctions against its entity in Poland are erroneous. The company continues its appeal process, with the full support of the Swiss government administration. medmix isnot affected by any other sanctions and is free to develop its business globally.

medmix' urgent request for removal from the Polish sanctions list, based on an OFAC (Office of Foreign Assets Control) license granted in 2018 clearly confirming that there is no control by Mr. Vekselberg over any medmix entities, including medmix Poland, was denied on May 23, 2022, by the Polish Ministry of the Interior and Administration.

medmix has already suspended manufacturing at its Wroclaw, Poland site, through which it generated CHF 1.6 million in weekly sales. Should the facility not be allowed to reopen, the one-off revenue impact during relocation is anticipated to be in the CHF 30 - 40 million range, to be incurred in 2022. The company is working with its customers and its 283 Polish employees to minimize the impact.

Appeals to the Polish administration are continuing and medmix is pushing for a speedy outcome, with the full support of the Swiss government administration.

