Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Medmix AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MEDX   CH1129677105

MEDMIX AG

(MEDX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:32 2023-01-09 am EST
18.65 CHF   +4.19%
06:09aMedmix : continues expansion in Asia with a strategic acquisition for its Beauty segment in China
PU
2022Medmix : Drug Delivery (Haselmeier™) and AARDEX® Group join Forces to Improve Self-Administration of Injectable Drugs in Clinical Trials
PU
2022Medmix : Drug Delivery (Haselmeier™) and AARDEX® Group join Forces to Improve Self-Administration of Injectable Drugs in Clinical Trials
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Medmix : continues expansion in Asia with a strategic acquisition for its Beauty segment in China

01/09/2023 | 06:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
January 09, 2023

In line with its local for local growth strategy in China, medmix has signed an investment agreement to acquire a majority stake in Guangdong Qiaoyi Plastic Co. LTD, a beauty manufacturing business in Shantou.

This latest acquisition will strategically position medmix as a player in the Chinese beauty sector, the fast growing second largest cosmetic products market in the world.

Qiaoyi, with approximately 350 employees, is a long standing manufacturer of a wide range of products for the beauty market, with a strong Chinese customer base producing local cosmetic brands.

The current owners of Qiaoyi will retain a minority shareholding in the company and continue to operate the business. This will allow medmix to leverage the entrepreneurial spirit and deep market expertise of Qiaoyi as well as access the established local customer relationships with its award winning GEKA applicators for local beauty brands.

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2023.

Girts Cimermans, CEO of medmix, said: "We continue to execute on our strategic local for local growth plan in China. China is the second largest Beauty and Personal Care market worldwide, expected to grow strongly over the coming years. With the acquisition of Qiaoyi we will benefit from this market growth, expand our customer reach and improve our access to native Chinese brands for our wider range of products."

Qiaoyi's operation facility in Shantou, Guangdong, China

This announcement follows recent signings between medmix and Valencia-based Universal de Suministros, S.L., as well as a long-term lease agreement for a new medmix facility near Atlanta, Georgia, US, supporting all segments of the company's Healthcare business area.

About medmix
medmix is a global leader in high-precision delivery devices. We occupy leading positions in the healthcare, consumer and industrial end-markets. Our customers benefit from a dedication to innovation and technological advancement that has resulted in over 900 active patents. Our 15 production sites worldwide together with our highly motivated and experienced team of nearly 2'000 employees provide our customers with uncompromising quality, proximity and agility. medmix is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland. Our shares are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: MEDX). www.medmix.swiss


Inquiries:
Media Relations: Peter Trampert, Senior Communications Manager
communications@medmix.com
Investor Relations: Sheel Gill, Head of Investor Relations
investorrelations@medmix.com


This document may contain forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, projections of financial developments, market activity, or future performance of products and solutions containing risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to change based on known or unknown risks and various other factors that could cause actual results or performance to differ materially from the statements made herein.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Medmix Ltd. published this content on 09 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2023 11:08:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about MEDMIX AG
06:09aMedmix : continues expansion in Asia with a strategic acquisition for its Beauty segment i..
PU
2022Medmix : Drug Delivery (Haselmeier™) and AARDEX® Group join Forces to Improve Self-A..
PU
2022Medmix : Drug Delivery (Haselmeier™) and AARDEX® Group join Forces to Improve Self-A..
PU
2022The Bodo Mã¶ller Chemie Group Expand : Bodo MÃ¶ller Chemie takes over Spanish General Adhe..
AQ
2022Medmix : UBS conference 2022-09
PU
2022Medmix to Buy Plastics Business of Spain's Universal de Suministros, Signs Lease Deal i..
MT
2022Medmix : announces significant expansion in manufacturing footprint, supporting its Indust..
PU
2022Medmix : Record revenue performance in H1 2022 amidst a challenging environment
PU
2022Medmix AG agreed to acquire plastics business of Universal de Suministros, S.L., Spain.
CI
2022Initial Public Offerings 2022
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 469 M 504 M 504 M
Net income 2022 37,2 M 40,0 M 40,0 M
Net Debt 2022 33,7 M 36,2 M 36,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,8x
Yield 2022 3,17%
Capitalization 732 M 787 M 787 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,63x
EV / Sales 2023 1,46x
Nbr of Employees 2 101
Free-Float 58,5%
Chart MEDMIX AG
Duration : Period :
medmix AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDMIX AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 17,90 CHF
Average target price 35,00 CHF
Spread / Average Target 95,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Girts Cimermans Chief Executive Officer
Jennifer Dean Chief Financial Officer
Grégoire Poux-Guillaume Chairman
Marco Musetti Vice Chairman
Barbara Angehrn Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEDMIX AG1.70%787
ABBOTT LABORATORIES2.31%195 856
MEDTRONIC PLC4.04%107 558
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY1.98%73 722
DEXCOM, INC.2.28%44 736
HOYA CORPORATION-0.51%34 000