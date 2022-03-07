medmix : Change to composition of medmix Board of Directors

As previously announced, Jill Lee will not stand for re-election at the upcoming AGM

The Board of Directors proposes to increase the number of Board members to seven

After having guided medmix' corporate finance and audit governance through a successful transition into a listed, standalone company, Jill Lee has notified the Board of Directors that she will not stand for re-election.

"On behalf of medmix, I would like to thank Jill for her outstanding service in taking the company public, and as a member of the Board since inception to guide the transition. We wish her the best for her future endeavors," said Chairman Greg Poux-Guillaume.

At the upcoming Annual General Meeting on April 12, 2022, the Board of Directors will propose five new directors for election, bringing diverse skill sets and business experience to the medmix Board of Directors, with a focus on healthcare, device and financial expertise. The proposed directors are:

Barbara Angehrn, Chief Business Officer, Vifor Pharma

Daniel Flammer, former Audit Partner at Deloitte, Chairman, Tiwel Holding AG

Rob ten Hoedt, Executive Vice President and President EMEA, Medtronic

David Metzger, Managing Director Investments & Portfolio Manager Liwet Holding AG

René Willi, CEO Global Oral Reconstruction Group, Henry Schein

The Board of Directors will also propose Greg Poux-Guillaume (Chairman) and Marco Musetti to be re-elected for a term until the end of the next Annual General Meeting. All seven nominees are non-executive and independent under the Swiss Code of Best Practice for Corporate Governance, whereas two candidates, Daniel Flammer and David Metzger, would represent medmix' principal shareholder. The Board of Directors is convinced that with these seven members, it is ideally staffed to continue medmix' exciting journey.

medmix is a global leader in high-precision delivery devices. We occupy leading positions in the healthcare, consumer and industrial end-markets. Our customers benefit from a dedication to innovation and technological advancement that has resulted in over 900 active patents. Our 13 production sites worldwide together with our highly motivated and experienced team of 2000 employees provide our customers with uncompromising quality, proximity and agility. medmix is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. Our shares are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: MEDX). www.medmix.swiss

