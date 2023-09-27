EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: MedNation AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
MedNation AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: September 29, 2023
Address: https://mednation.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/

Language:English
Company:MedNation AG
Graurheindorfer Str. 137
53117 Bonn
Germany
Internet:www.mednation.de

 
