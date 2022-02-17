|
MEDNAX : Q4 2021 Non GAAP Reconciliation - Adjusted EPS
MEDNAX, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF DILUTED INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS PER SHARE
TO ADJUSTED DILUTED INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO MEDNAX, INC. PER DILUTED SHARE ("ADJUSTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS")
(in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
|
|
March 31, 2021
|
|
|
|
June 30, 2021
|
|
|
|
September 30, 2021
|
|
|
December 31, 2021
|
|
|
|
December 31, 2021
|
|
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
|
|
85,491
|
|
|
|
85,933
|
|
|
|
|
86,096
|
|
|
|
|
86,245
|
|
|
|
|
85,828
|
|
|
Income from continuing operations and diluted income from continuing operations per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
attributable to Mednax, Inc.
|
$
|
5,352
|
$
|
0.06
|
$
|
30,533
|
|
|
$
|
0.36
|
$
|
31,847
|
|
|
$
|
0.37
|
$
|
40,282
|
|
|
$
|
0.47
|
$
|
108,014
|
|
|
$
|
1.26
|
Adjustments(1):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amortization (net of tax)
|
|
2,672
|
|
|
0.03
|
|
|
1,728
|
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
1,749
|
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
1,780
|
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
7,928
|
|
|
$
|
0.09
|
Stock-based compensation (net of tax)
|
|
2,788
|
|
|
0.03
|
|
|
4,301
|
|
|
|
0.04
|
|
|
4,121
|
|
|
|
0.05
|
|
|
3,015
|
|
|
|
0.03
|
|
|
14,226
|
|
|
$
|
0.16
|
Transformational and restructuring related expenses (net of tax)
|
|
3,659
|
|
|
0.04
|
|
|
7,449
|
|
|
|
0.09
|
|
|
3,174
|
|
|
|
0.03
|
|
|
2,294
|
|
|
|
0.03
|
|
|
16,575
|
|
|
$
|
0.19
|
Gain on sale of building (net of tax)
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(5,460)
|
|
|
|
(0.06)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(5,460)
|
|
|
$
|
(0.06)
|
Loss on early extinguishment of debt (net of tax)
|
|
10,899
|
|
|
0.13
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
10,899
|
|
|
$
|
0.13
|
Net impact from discrete tax events
|
|
(5,067)
|
|
|
(0.05)
|
|
|
(3,516)
|
|
|
|
(0.04)
|
|
|
(901)
|
|
|
|
(0.01)
|
|
|
(2,672)
|
|
|
|
(0.03)
|
|
|
(12,156)
|
|
|
$
|
(0.14)
|
Adjusted income and diluted EPS from continuing operations attributable to Mednax, Inc.
|
$
|
20,303
|
|
$
|
0.24
|
|
$
|
35,035
|
|
|
$
|
0.41
|
|
$
|
39,990
|
|
|
$
|
0.46
|
|
$
|
44,699
|
|
|
$
|
0.52
|
|
$
|
140,026
|
|
|
$
|
1.63
(2)A blended statutory tax rate of 25% was used to calculate the tax effects of the adjustments.
Disclaimer
MEDNAX Inc. published this content on 16 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 14:47:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
|
