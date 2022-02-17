MEDNAX : Q4 2021 Non GAAP Reconciliation - Adjusted EPS

MEDNAX, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF DILUTED INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS PER SHARE

TO ADJUSTED DILUTED INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO MEDNAX, INC. PER DILUTED SHARE ("ADJUSTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS")

(in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

2021 Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended March 31, 2021 June 30, 2021 September 30, 2021 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2021 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 85,491 85,933 86,096 86,245 85,828 Income from continuing operations and diluted income from continuing operations per share attributable to Mednax, Inc. $ 5,352 $ 0.06 $ 30,533 $ 0.36 $ 31,847 $ 0.37 $ 40,282 $ 0.47 $ 108,014 $ 1.26 Adjustments(1): Amortization (net of tax) 2,672 0.03 1,728 0.02 1,749 0.02 1,780 0.02 7,928 $ 0.09 Stock-based compensation (net of tax) 2,788 0.03 4,301 0.04 4,121 0.05 3,015 0.03 14,226 $ 0.16 Transformational and restructuring related expenses (net of tax) 3,659 0.04 7,449 0.09 3,174 0.03 2,294 0.03 16,575 $ 0.19 Gain on sale of building (net of tax) - - (5,460) (0.06) - - - - (5,460) $ (0.06) Loss on early extinguishment of debt (net of tax) 10,899 0.13 - - - - - - 10,899 $ 0.13 Net impact from discrete tax events (5,067) (0.05) (3,516) (0.04) (901) (0.01) (2,672) (0.03) (12,156) $ (0.14) Adjusted income and diluted EPS from continuing operations attributable to Mednax, Inc. $ 20,303 $ 0.24 $ 35,035 $ 0.41 $ 39,990 $ 0.46 $ 44,699 $ 0.52 $ 140,026 $ 1.63

(2)A blended statutory tax rate of 25% was used to calculate the tax effects of the adjustments.