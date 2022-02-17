MEDNAX : Reconciliation of Forward-Looking Adjusted EBITDA FY 2022

MEDNAX, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF INCOME FROM CONTINING OPERATIONS

TO FORWARD-LOOKING ADJUSTED EBITDA FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO MEDNAX, INC.

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Year Ended December 31, 2022 Income from continuing operations attributable to Mednax, Inc. $ 100,000 Interest expense 36,000 Loss on early extinguishment of debt 57,000 Income tax provision 43,000 Depreciation and amortization expense 34,000 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations attributable to Mednax, Inc. $ 270,000

