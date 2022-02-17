Log in
    MD   US58502B1061

MEDNAX, INC.

(MD)
  Report
MEDNAX : Reconciliation of Forward-Looking Adjusted EBITDA FY 2022

02/17/2022
MEDNAX, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF INCOME FROM CONTINING OPERATIONS

TO FORWARD-LOOKING ADJUSTED EBITDA FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO MEDNAX, INC.

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Year Ended

December 31, 2022

Income from continuing operations attributable to Mednax, Inc.

$

100,000

Interest expense

36,000

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

57,000

Income tax provision

43,000

Depreciation and amortization expense

34,000

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations attributable to Mednax, Inc.

$

270,000

This reconciliation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are based on assumptions and assessments made by Mednax's management in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate. The forward-looking statements in this reconciliation are made as of February 17, 2022 and Mednax undertakes no duty to update or revise any such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results, developments, and business decisions to differ materially from forward- looking statements are described in Mednax's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10- Q, including the sections entitled "Risk Factors", as well Mednax's current reports on Form 8-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Disclaimer

MEDNAX Inc. published this content on 16 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 14:47:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
