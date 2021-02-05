Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  MEDNAX, Inc.    MD

MEDNAX, INC.

(MD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mednax : 2020 Fourth Quarter Conference Call/Webcast Scheduled for Thursday, February 18, 2021

02/05/2021 | 06:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Mednax, Inc. (NYSE: MD) will host an investor conference call and webcast on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. ET, to discuss results from operations for the quarter and the year ended December 31, 2020. A detailed press release will be issued the morning of February 18, 2021 before the securities markets open.

The investor conference call will be webcast and can be accessed at Mednax’s website, www.mednax.com/investors.

ABOUT MEDNAX

Mednax, Inc. is a national health solutions partner comprised of the nation’s leading providers of physician services. Physicians and advanced practitioners practicing as part of Mednax are reshaping the delivery of care within their specialties and subspecialties, using evidence-based tools, continuous quality initiatives, clinical research and telehealth programs to enhance patient outcomes and provide high-quality, cost-effective care. The Company was founded in 1979, and today, through its affiliated professional entities, Mednax provides services through a network of more than 2,300 physicians in 39 states and Puerto Rico. Additional information is available at www.mednax.com.

Certain statements and information in this press release may be deemed to contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Company’s objectives, plans and strategies, and all statements, other than statements of historical facts, that address activities, events or developments that we intend, expect, project, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future. These statements are often characterized by terminology such as “believe,” “hope,” “may,” “anticipate,” “should,” “intend,” “plan,” “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “positioned,” “strategy” and similar expressions, and are based on assumptions and assessments made by the Company’s management in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no duty to update or revise any such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results, developments, and business decisions to differ materially from forward-looking statements are described in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, including the sections entitled “Risk Factors”, as well the Company’s current reports on Form 8-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and include the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and its financial condition and results of operations; the effects of economic conditions on the Company’s business; the effects of the Affordable Care Act and potential changes thereto or a repeal thereof; the Company’s relationships with government-sponsored or funded healthcare programs, including Medicare and Medicaid, and with managed care organizations and commercial health insurance payors; the Company’s ability to comply with the terms of its debt financing arrangements; the impact of the divestiture of the Company’s anesthesiology and radiology medical groups; the impact of management transitions; the timing and contribution of future acquisitions; the effects of share repurchases; and the effects of the Company’s transformation initiatives, including its reorientation on, and growth strategy for, its pediatrics and obstetrics business.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about MEDNAX, INC.
12:46aMEDNAX : 2020 Fourth Quarter Conference Call/Webcast Scheduled for Thursday, Feb..
BU
02/03MEDNAX : How a Pediatric Practice is Caring for Adults with Heart Disease
PU
02/02MEDNAX : Providing Quality Care to Women Worldwide
PU
01/26MEDNAX'S NEO : The Conference for Neonatology Goes Virtual Feb. 15-19
BU
01/19FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD : Files First Data Breach Case Against MedNax, Inc. and Pedi..
BU
01/19CLINICIAN SPOTLIGHT : Evelyn Rider, M.D., FAAP – Neonatologist
PU
01/13MEDNAX : What Everyone Needs to Know about Cervical Health and HPV
PU
01/12MEDNAX : Q&A with Dr. Thomas Rauth, a Nashville Pediatric Surgeon
PU
01/06MEDNAX : Significant Insider Selling in Shares of MEDNAX
MT
01/05INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Extends 90-Day Selling Trend at MEDNAX
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 078 M - -
Net income 2020 -22,3 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 169 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,98x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 157 M 2 157 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,60x
EV / Sales 2021 1,66x
Nbr of Employees 9 480
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart MEDNAX, INC.
Duration : Period :
MEDNAX, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDNAX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 20,80 $
Last Close Price 25,72 $
Spread / Highest target 1,09%
Spread / Average Target -19,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -45,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark S. Ordan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Guy P. Sansone Chairman
C. Mark Richards Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Tony Ambegaoker Chief Information Officer
Roger J. Medel Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEDNAX, INC.4.81%2 157
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION6.88%95 551
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.9.02%60 671
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS9.94%21 796
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA-16.45%19 985
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS6.49%16 440
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ