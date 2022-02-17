Log in
    MD   US58502B1061

MEDNAX, INC.

(MD)
  Report
Mednax to Present at SVB Leerink 11th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

02/17/2022 | 06:46am EST
Mednax, Inc. (NYSE: MD) today announced that it will present on Friday, February 18, 2022 at 8:40 a.m. ET to investors attending SVB Leerink’s 11th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, taking place virtually. The presentation will be broadcast through live audio webcasts.

ABOUT MEDNAX

Mednax, Inc. is a national medical group comprised of the nation’s leading providers of physician services practicing under the Pediatrix® brand. Pediatrix-affiliated clinicians are committed to providing coordinated, compassionate and clinically excellent services to women, babies and children across the continuum of care, both in hospital settings and office-based practices. Specialties include obstetrics, maternal-fetal medicine and neonatology complemented by 18 pediatric subspecialties, as well as a newly expanded area of primary and urgent care clinics. The group’s high-quality, evidence-based care is bolstered by investments in research, education, quality-improvement and safety initiatives. The company was founded in 1979 as a single affiliated neonatology practice and today provides its highly focused and often critical care services through more than 4,700 affiliated physicians and other clinicians in 38 states and Puerto Rico. To learn more about Pediatrix, visit www.pediatrix.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and the Pediatrix blog. Mednax investment information can be found at www.mednax.com/investors.

Certain statements and information in this press release may be deemed to contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Company’s objectives, plans and strategies, and all statements, other than statements of historical facts, that address activities, events or developments that we intend, expect, project, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future. These statements are often characterized by terminology such as “believe,” “hope,” “may,” “anticipate,” “should,” “intend,” “plan,” “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “positioned,” “strategy” and similar expressions, and are based on assumptions and assessments made by the Company’s management in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no duty to update or revise any such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results, developments, and business decisions to differ materially from forward-looking statements are described in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, including the sections entitled “Risk Factors”, as well the Company’s current reports on Form 8-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and include the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and its financial condition and results of operations; the effects of economic conditions on the Company’s business; the effects of the Affordable Care Act and potential changes thereto or a repeal thereof; the Company’s relationships with government-sponsored or funded healthcare programs, including Medicare and Medicaid, and with managed care organizations and commercial health insurance payors; the impact of surprise billing legislation; the Company’s ability to comply with the terms of its debt financing arrangements; the Company’s transition to a third-party revenue cycle management provider; the impact of the divestiture of the Company’s anesthesiology and radiology medical groups; the impact of management transitions; the timing and contribution of future acquisitions; the effects of share repurchases; and the effects of the Company’s transformation initiatives, including its reorientation on, and growth strategy for, its pediatrics and obstetrics business.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 895 M - -
Net income 2021 108 M - -
Net Debt 2021 590 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 194 M 2 194 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,47x
EV / Sales 2022 1,38x
Nbr of Employees 5 600
Free-Float 98,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 25,74 $
Average target price 28,56 $
Spread / Average Target 10,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark S. Ordan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roger Mack Hinson President
C. Mark Richards Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Guy P. Sansone Chairman
Waldemar A. Carlo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEDNAX, INC.-5.40%2 194
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION0.76%136 422
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-1.92%78 375
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-14.19%25 102
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA4.10%19 813
REDE D'OR SÃO LUIZ S.A.13.09%19 342