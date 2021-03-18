BTV New Listing Alert Video: Mednow.ca - A Full-Service Online Pharmacy

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2021) - Mednow.ca (TSXV: MNOW) - Mednow.ca, Canada's online and delivery based virtual pharmacy, is newly listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange Venture under the symbol MNOW.





If you cannot view the video above, please visit:

https://b-tv.com/mednow-online-pharmacy-new-listing-alert-60sec/

Mednow.ca (TSXV: MNOW)

Mednow is being featured on BNN Bloomberg on Mar 17th to Mar 30th, 2021, throughout the day and evenings.

mednow.ca

