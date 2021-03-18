Log in
MEDNOW INC.

MEDNOW INC.

(MNOW)
BTV New Listing Alert Video: Mednow.ca - A Full-Service Online Pharmacy

03/18/2021
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2021) - Mednow.ca (TSXV: MNOW) - Mednow.ca, Canada's online and delivery based virtual pharmacy, is newly listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange Venture under the symbol MNOW.



If you cannot view the video above, please visit:
https://b-tv.com/mednow-online-pharmacy-new-listing-alert-60sec/

Mednow.ca (TSXV: MNOW)

Mednow is being featured on BNN Bloomberg on Mar 17th to Mar 30th, 2021, throughout the day and evenings.

mednow.ca

About BTV:

BTV-Business Television is Canada's longest running business show. With Hosts Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV features emerging companies across the country to bring viewers investment opportunities. BTV also produces News Alerts and branding/ awareness spots for issuers broadcast on BNN Bloomberg, Fox Business News, Bloomberg TV US and Bloomberg Terminals. www.b-tv.com

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/77782


© Newsfilecorp 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,47 M -0,38 M -0,38 M
Net cash 2020 5,21 M 4,19 M 4,19 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 86,2 M 69,1 M 69,3 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 7
Free-Float -
Chart MEDNOW INC.
Duration : Period :
Mednow Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Karim Nassar Chief Executive Officer & Director
Amir Ali Reyhany-Bozorg President & Director
Joshua Lebovic Chief Financial Officer & Director
Felipe Campusano Secretary, Treasurer & Director
Kia Besharat Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEDNOW INC.0.00%76
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.37.19%47 565
MCKESSON CORPORATION7.53%30 062
CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.6.93%17 033
HUADONG MEDICINE CO., LTD59.53%9 994
DASHENLIN PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD.2.64%7 549
