Mednow Inc. to Present at LD Micro Invitational XIII

Mednow Inc (TSXV: MNOW) (OTCQX:MDNWF) – Mednow announced today that it will be presenting at the 13th Annual LD Micro Invitational at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, California on June 6th-8th, 2023. The event is expected to feature 150+ companies, presenting in half-hour increments, as well as private 1:1 meetings.

Mednow is scheduled to present on Wednesday, June 7th at 1:30pm PDT. Ali Reyhany, CEO will be leading the presentation.

We invite interested parties to register to watch the presentation virtually here: https://ldinv13.sequireevents.com/

About Mednow

Mednow (TSXV: MNOW) (OTCQX:MDNWF) is a healthcare technology company offering virtual access with a high-standard of care. Designed with accessibility and quality of care in mind, Mednow provides virtual pharmacy and telemedicine services as well as doctor home visits through an interdisciplinary approach to healthcare that is focused on the patient experience. Mednow’s services include free at-home delivery of medications, doctor consultations, a user-friendly interface for easy upload, transfer, and refill of prescriptions, access to healthcare professionals through an intuitive chat experience and the specialized PillSmart™ system that packages prescriptions in easy-to-use daily dose packs, each labelled with the date and time of the next dose.

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Whether it is the Index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events annually, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com.

To present or register, please get in touch with Dean@ldmicro.com

To learn more about Freedom US Markets, visit www.freedomusmkts.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding the terms of the Offering, the anticipated use of proceeds of the Offering, and Mednow expecting to maintain its standard of pharmacy care, while reducing operational costs, are forward-looking statements and contain forward-looking information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “intends” or “anticipates”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “should”, “would” or “occur”. Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analysis made by the Company and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this press release including that the Offering will close and will do so on the anticipated terms; that the Company will use the net proceeds in the manner contemplated; and that Mednow will maintain its standard of pharmacy care, while reducing operational costs. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Important factors that may cause actual results to vary, include, without limitation, that the Offering will not close or will not close on the anticipated terms or timeline; that the Company will not be able to utilize the proceeds in the manner contemplated; and that Mednow will not maintain its standard of pharmacy care, while also not reducing operational costs. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

