    MNOW   CA58503L2021

MEDNOW INC.

(MNOW)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:40:37 2023-02-23 pm EST
0.4150 CAD   +2.47%
07:02aMednow Inc. to Present at the Gravitas 6th Annual Growth Conference
BU
02/22Mednow releases caregiver feature suite in its latest product update for the company's web, ios and android applications, mednow announces completion of convertible debenture financing
AQ
02/21Mednow releases Caregiver feature suite in its latest product update for the company's web, IOS and Android applications; Mednow announces completion of Convertible Debenture Financing
BU
Mednow Inc. to Present at the Gravitas 6th Annual Growth Conference

02/24/2023 | 07:02am EST
Mednow Inc. (TSXV: MNOW) (OTCQX:MDNWF), Canada’s on-demand virtual pharmacy, is pleased to announce it will be presenting at the Gravitas 6th Annual Growth Conference taking place at the Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel on Thursday, March 2nd, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Mednow’s CEO and Founder Ali Reyhany, is scheduled to present on Thursday, March 2nd, 2023. Ali Reyhany will also be fielding investor questions, hosting individual investor meetings, and participating on a panel discussion during the one-day in-person conference.

Gravitas’ 6th Annual Growth Conference will feature leaders at the forefront of their industries as well as investors from Canada, the United States, and abroad. For registration details or to submit a 1X1 meeting request, please visit: https://web.cvent.com/event/bccb576f-35ce-4382-99c2-2c4e7c0291c7/summary

Conference Details:

Event:

Gravitas 6th Annual Growth Conference

Format:

Presentations, Q&A, Panel Discussions, and 1X1 Meetings

Date:

Thursday, March 2nd, 2023

Time:

8:30 AM PST – 4:20 PM PST

Venue:

Held in-person at the Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel

About Mednow

Mednow (TSXV: MNOW) (OTCQX:MDNWF) is a healthcare technology company offering virtual access with a high-standard of care. Designed with accessibility and quality of care in mind, Mednow provides virtual pharmacy and telemedicine services as well as doctor home visits through an interdisciplinary approach to healthcare that is focused on the patient experience. Mednow’s services include free at-home delivery of medications, doctor consultations, a user-friendly interface for easy upload, transfer, and refill of prescriptions, access to healthcare professionals through an intuitive chat experience and the specialized PillSmart system that packages prescriptions in easy to use daily dose packs, each labeled with the date and time of the next dose.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 16,6 M 12,3 M 12,3 M
Net income 2022 -29,6 M -21,8 M -21,8 M
Net Debt 2022 2,03 M 1,50 M 1,50 M
P/E ratio 2022 -0,23x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 8,95 M 6,60 M 6,60 M
EV / Sales 2021 54,4x
EV / Sales 2022 0,52x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 52,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Amir Ali Reyhany-Bozorg Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Benjamin Ferdinand Chief Financial Officer
Simranveer Grewal Vice President-Technology
Mahdi Shams Independent Director
Felipe Campusano Director & Co-Founder
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEDNOW INC.48.21%7
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.-3.08%31 231
MATSUKIYOCOCOKARA & CO.-1.06%6 753
YIFENG PHARMACY CHAIN CO., LTD.-7.53%6 168
DASHENLIN PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-4.82%5 179
WELCIA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-4.26%4 567