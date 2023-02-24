Mednow Inc. to Present at the Gravitas 6th Annual Growth Conference

Mednow Inc. (TSXV: MNOW) (OTCQX:MDNWF), Canada’s on-demand virtual pharmacy, is pleased to announce it will be presenting at the Gravitas 6th Annual Growth Conference taking place at the Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel on Thursday, March 2nd, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Mednow’s CEO and Founder Ali Reyhany, is scheduled to present on Thursday, March 2nd, 2023. Ali Reyhany will also be fielding investor questions, hosting individual investor meetings, and participating on a panel discussion during the one-day in-person conference.

Gravitas’ 6th Annual Growth Conference will feature leaders at the forefront of their industries as well as investors from Canada, the United States, and abroad. For registration details or to submit a 1X1 meeting request, please visit: https://web.cvent.com/event/bccb576f-35ce-4382-99c2-2c4e7c0291c7/summary

Conference Details: Event: Gravitas 6th Annual Growth Conference Format: Presentations, Q&A, Panel Discussions, and 1X1 Meetings Date: Thursday, March 2nd, 2023 Time: 8:30 AM PST – 4:20 PM PST Venue: Held in-person at the Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel

About Mednow

Mednow (TSXV: MNOW) (OTCQX:MDNWF) is a healthcare technology company offering virtual access with a high-standard of care. Designed with accessibility and quality of care in mind, Mednow provides virtual pharmacy and telemedicine services as well as doctor home visits through an interdisciplinary approach to healthcare that is focused on the patient experience. Mednow’s services include free at-home delivery of medications, doctor consultations, a user-friendly interface for easy upload, transfer, and refill of prescriptions, access to healthcare professionals through an intuitive chat experience and the specialized PillSmart™ system that packages prescriptions in easy to use daily dose packs, each labeled with the date and time of the next dose.

