MEDNOW INC.

MEDNOW INC.

(MNOW)
Mednow.ca, Canada's Online and Delivery-Based Virtual Pharmacy, CEO Clip Video

04/14/2021 | 01:35pm EDT
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2021) - Mednow.ca (TSXV: MNOW) - CEO of Mednow.ca, Karim Nassar, speaks about the company's online and delivery-based virtual pharmacy.



If you cannot view the video above, please visit:
https://b-tv.com/mednow-online-delivery-virtual-pharmacy-ceo-clip-90sec/

Mednow is being featured on BNN Bloomberg on April 17th - April 18th, 2021, throughout the day and evenings.

Mednow.ca (TSXV: MNOW)

mednow.ca

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips is the largest library of publicly traded company CEO videos in Canada and the US. These 90 second video profiles broadcast on national TV and online via 15 top financial sites including: Thomson Reuters, Bloomberg, Yahoo! Finance and Stockhouse.com.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/80447


© Newsfilecorp 2021
