    MEDP   US58506Q1094

MEDPACE HOLDINGS, INC.

(MEDP)
  Report
Cell Therapy: How to Avoid Clinical Trial Pitfalls and Bring Products to Market Quickly

10/11/2021 | 09:32am EDT
Avoiding common pitfalls in the clinical development of cell therapies is essential to keeping site activation, recruitment and trial completion on track. In this newly published whitepaper, Medpace experts discuss challenges and strategies for success in cell therapy clinical development.

A range of topics are covered including:

  • Capacity and Experience of Clinical Resources
  • Reaching Clinical Trial Participants
  • Capacity and Standardization of Manufacturing
  • Managing Complex Logistics
  • Early Development of Regulatory Strategy

Read more about the challenges of cell therapies, along with the best ways to mitigate the risk of common pitfalls.

Download the Whitepaper

We also invite you to contact Medpace to discuss your upcoming development projects. We are a global CRO with extensive experience in the clinical development of cellular and gene therapies. We offer Sponsors an experienced team of experts who take an active role in the field and are at the forefront of rapidly changing clinical and regulatory developments.

Contact Us

Medpace has been a pioneer in the clinical development of cellular and gene therapies, with experience contributing to over 130 clinical trials across numerous therapeutic areas and global regions. This experience has given Medpace a strong strategy for avoiding and mitigating cell therapy risks. The team of experts offers comprehensive solutions to the unique and rapidly evolving clinical, operational and regulatory challenges of cellular, tissue and gene therapy medicines.

Disclaimer

Medpace Holdings Inc. published this content on 11 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 140 M - -
Net income 2021 168 M - -
Net cash 2021 399 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 42,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6 763 M 6 763 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,58x
EV / Sales 2022 4,58x
Nbr of Employees 4 100
Free-Float 79,3%
Medpace Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDPACE HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 188,80 $
Average target price 170,50 $
Spread / Average Target -9,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
August James Troendle Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jesse J. Geiger President
Kevin M. Brady Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Daniel OLeary Senior Vice President-Medical Department
Yun Le Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEDPACE HOLDINGS, INC.35.63%6 763
MODERNA, INC.191.86%123 076
LONZA GROUP AG21.59%55 392
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.35.20%46 414
SEAGEN INC.-7.58%29 448
CELLTRION, INC.-37.60%25 600