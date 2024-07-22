Medpace Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MEDP) (“Medpace”) today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2024 increased 14.6% to $528.1 million, compared to $460.9 million for the comparable prior-year period. On a constant currency basis, revenue for the second quarter of 2024 increased 14.7% compared to the second quarter of 2023.

Backlog as of June 30, 2024 increased 13.7% to $2,924.9 million from $2,571.9 million as of June 30, 2023. Net new business awards were $551.0 million, representing a net book-to-bill ratio of 1.04x for the second quarter of 2024, as compared to $574.8 million for the comparable prior-year period. The Company calculates the net book-to-bill ratio by dividing net new business awards by revenue.

For the second quarter of 2024, total direct costs were $374.3 million, compared to total direct costs of $336.6 million in the second quarter of 2023. Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $41.5 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to SG&A expenses of $39.4 million in the second quarter of 2023.

GAAP net income for the second quarter of 2024 was $88.4 million, or $2.75 per diluted share, versus GAAP net income of $61.1 million, or $1.93 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023. This resulted in a net income margin of 16.7% and 13.3% for the second quarter of 2024 and 2023, respectively.

EBITDA for the second quarter of 2024 increased 34.2% to $112.3 million, or 21.3% of revenue, compared to $83.6 million, or 18.1% of revenue, for the comparable prior-year period. On a constant currency basis, EBITDA for the second quarter of 2024 increased 33.3% from the second quarter of 2023.

A reconciliation of the Company’s non-GAAP financial measures, including EBITDA and EBITDA margin to the corresponding GAAP measures is provided below.

Year-to-Date 2024 Financial Results

Revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was $1,039.1 million, and increased 16.1% on a reported basis and 16.1% on a constant currency basis from the comparable prior-year period. Year-to-date 2024 GAAP net income was $190.9 million, or $5.96 per diluted share, compared to $134.0 million, or $4.20 per diluted share, for the comparable prior-year period. Year-to-date 2024 EBITDA was $227.9 million, or 21.9% of revenue, and increased 29.1% on a reported basis and 28.5% on a constant currency basis from the comparable prior-year period.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

The Company’s Cash and cash equivalents were $510.9 million at June 30, 2024, and the Company generated $116.4 million in cash flow from operating activities during the second quarter of 2024. There were no share repurchases in the second quarter of 2024. As of June 30, 2024, the Company had $308.8 million remaining under its authorized share repurchase program.

2024 Financial Guidance

The Company forecasts 2024 revenue in the range of $2.125 billion to $2.175 billion, representing growth of 12.7% to 15.3% over 2023 revenue of $1.886 billion. GAAP net income for full year 2024 is forecasted in the range of $361.0 million to $383.0 million. Additionally, full year 2024 EBITDA is expected in the range of $430.0 million to $460.0 million. Based on forecasted 2024 revenue of $2.125 billion to $2.175 billion and GAAP net income of $361.0 million to $383.0 million, diluted earnings per share (GAAP) is forecasted in the range of $11.24 to $11.93. This guidance assumes a full year 2024 tax rate of 15.0% to 16.0%, interest income of $24.0 million, and 32.1 million diluted shares outstanding. This guidance does not include the potential impact of any share repurchases the Company may make pursuant to the share repurchase program after June 30, 2024.

About Medpace

Medpace is a scientifically-driven, global, full-service clinical contract research organization (CRO) providing Phase I-IV clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Medpace’s mission is to accelerate the global development of safe and effective medical therapeutics through its high-science and disciplined operating approach that leverages regulatory and therapeutic expertise across all major areas including oncology, cardiology, metabolic disease, endocrinology, central nervous system and anti-viral and anti-infective. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Medpace employs approximately 5,800 people across 42 countries as of June 30, 2024.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain financial measures presented in this press release, such as EBITDA and EBITDA margin, are not recognized under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America, or U.S. GAAP. Management uses EBITDA and EBITDA margin or comparable metrics as a measurement used in evaluating our operating performance on a consistent basis, as a consideration to assess incentive compensation for our employees, for planning purposes, including the preparation of our internal annual operating budget, and to evaluate the performance and effectiveness of our operational strategies.

EBITDA and EBITDA margin have important limitations as analytical tools and you should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for, analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. See the condensed consolidated financial statements included elsewhere in this release for our U.S. GAAP results. Additionally, for reconciliations of EBITDA and EBITDA margin to our closest reported U.S. GAAP measures, refer to the appendix of this press release.

We believe that EBITDA and EBITDA margin are useful to provide additional information to investors about certain material non-cash and non-recurring items. While we believe these financial measures are commonly used by investors to evaluate our performance and that of our competitors, because not all companies use identical calculations, this presentation of EBITDA and EBITDA margin may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and should not be considered as an alternative to performance measures derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. EBITDA is calculated as net income attributable to Medpace Holdings, Inc. before income tax expense, interest expense, net, depreciation and amortization. EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing EBITDA by Revenue, net for each period. Our presentation of EBITDA and EBITDA margin should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.

 

MEDPACE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

 

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended
June 30,

 

Six Months Ended

June 30,

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

Revenue, net

$

528,104

 

 

$

460,868

 

 

$

1,039,148

 

$

894,942

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Direct service costs, excluding depreciation and amortization

 

171,541

 

 

 

158,526

 

 

 

343,033

 

 

 

309,594

 

Reimbursed out-of-pocket expenses

 

202,725

 

 

 

178,025

 

 

 

387,135

 

 

 

330,842

 

Total direct costs

 

374,266

 

 

 

336,551

 

 

 

730,168

 

 

 

640,436

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

41,453

 

 

 

39,404

 

 

 

85,534

 

 

 

77,431

 

Depreciation

 

6,874

 

 

 

5,970

 

 

 

13,505

 

 

 

11,378

 

Amortization

 

361

 

 

 

550

 

 

 

722

 

 

 

1,100

 

Total operating expenses

 

422,954

 

 

 

382,475

 

 

 

829,929

 

 

 

730,345

 

Income from operations

 

105,150

 

 

 

78,393

 

 

 

209,219

 

 

 

164,597

 

Other income (expense), net:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Miscellaneous (expense) income, net

 

(133

)

 

 

(1,283

)

 

 

4,460

 

 

 

(596

)

Interest income (expense), net

 

5,465

 

 

 

(1,366

)

 

 

9,585

 

 

 

(2,227

)

Total other income (expense), net

 

5,332

 

 

 

(2,649

)

 

 

14,045

 

 

 

(2,823

)

Income before income taxes

 

110,482

 

 

 

75,744

 

 

 

223,264

 

 

 

161,774

 

Income tax provision

 

22,131

 

 

 

14,676

 

 

 

32,322

 

 

 

27,812

 

Net income

$

88,351

 

 

$

61,068

 

 

$

190,942

 

 

$

133,962

 

Net income per share attributable to common shareholders:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

2.85

 

 

$

2.00

 

 

$

6.17

 

 

$

4.35

 

Diluted

$

2.75

 

 

$

1.93

 

 

$

5.96

 

 

$

4.20

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

30,990

 

 

 

30,537

 

 

 

30,917

 

 

 

30,771

 

Diluted

 

32,086

 

 

 

31,575

 

 

 

32,046

 

 

 

31,864

 

 

MEDPACE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

 

(Amounts in thousands, except share amounts)

 

 

 

 

As of

 

June 30,
2024

 

December 31,
2023

ASSETS

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

510,894

 

 

$

245,449

 

Accounts receivable and unbilled, net

 

301,108

 

 

 

298,400

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

60,521

 

 

 

49,979

 

Total current assets

 

872,523

 

 

 

593,828

 

Property and equipment, net

 

122,394

 

 

 

120,589

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

134,001

 

 

 

144,801

 

Goodwill

 

662,396

 

 

 

662,396

 

Intangible assets, net

 

35,087

 

 

 

35,809

 

Deferred income taxes

 

75,196

 

 

 

74,435

 

Other assets

 

18,451

 

 

 

24,970

 

Total assets

$

1,920,048

 

 

$

1,656,828

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

27,388

 

 

$

31,869

 

Accrued expenses

 

292,659

 

 

 

292,961

 

Advanced billings

 

638,417

 

 

 

559,860

 

Other current liabilities

 

34,624

 

 

 

40,441

 

Total current liabilities

 

993,088

 

 

 

925,131

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

131,796

 

 

 

142,122

 

Deferred income tax liability

 

2,294

 

 

 

2,404

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

29,271

 

 

 

28,221

 

Total liabilities

 

1,156,449

 

 

 

1,097,878

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

Shareholders’ equity:

 

 

 

Preferred stock - $0.01 par-value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock - $0.01 par-value; 250,000,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023; 31,001,549 and 30,752,292 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively

 

310

 

 

 

308

 

Treasury stock - 70,073 and 70,573 shares at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively

 

(12,235

)

 

 

(12,322

)

Additional paid-in capital

 

818,903

 

 

 

802,681

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(30,790

)

 

 

(221,645

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(12,589

)

 

 

(10,072

)

Total shareholders’ equity

 

763,599

 

 

 

558,950

 

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

$

1,920,048

 

 

$

1,656,828

 

 

MEDPACE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

 

(Amounts in thousands)

Six Months Ended
June 30,

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

 

Net income

$

190,942

 

 

$

133,962

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation

 

13,505

 

 

 

11,378

 

Amortization

 

722

 

 

 

1,100

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

7,898

 

 

 

10,344

 

Noncash lease expense

 

11,461

 

 

 

9,659

 

Deferred income tax benefit

 

(919

)

 

 

(3,709

)

Other

 

(3,903

)

 

 

(899

)

Changes in assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts receivable and unbilled, net

 

(2,714

)

 

 

(21,734

)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

(11,251

)

 

 

(11,831

)

Accounts payable

 

(2,453

)

 

 

2,341

 

Accrued expenses

 

915

 

 

 

21,259

 

Advanced billings

 

78,557

 

 

 

27,828

 

Lease liabilities

 

(11,025

)

 

 

(9,379

)

Other assets and liabilities, net

 

(2,661

)

 

 

(7,725

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

269,074

 

 

 

162,594

 

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

 

Property and equipment expenditures

 

(18,368

)

 

 

(17,959

)

Other

 

8,108

 

 

 

(11

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(10,260

)

 

 

(17,970

)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

 

Proceeds from stock option exercises

 

8,326

 

 

 

4,127

 

Repurchases of common stock

 

 

 

 

(144,020

)

Proceeds from revolving loan

 

 

 

 

105,000

 

Payments on revolving loan

 

 

 

 

(100,000

)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

 

8,326

 

 

 

(134,893

)

EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATES ON CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND

RESTRICTED CASH

 

(1,695

)

 

 

1,142

 

INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH

 

265,445

 

 

 

10,873

 

CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH — Beginning of period

 

245,449

 

 

 

28,265

 

CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH — End of period

$

510,894

 

 

$

39,138

 

 

MEDPACE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED)

 

(Amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended
June 30,

 

Six Months Ended

June 30,

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO EBITDA

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (GAAP)

$

88,351

 

 

$

61,068

 

 

$

190,942

 

 

$

133,962

 

Interest (income) expense, net

 

(5,465

)

 

 

1,366

 

 

 

(9,585

)

 

 

2,227

 

Income tax provision

 

22,131

 

 

 

14,676

 

 

 

32,322

 

 

 

27,812

 

Depreciation

 

6,874

 

 

 

5,970

 

 

 

13,505

 

 

 

11,378

 

Amortization

 

361

 

 

 

550

 

 

 

722

 

 

 

1,100

 

EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

$

112,252

 

 

$

83,630

 

 

$

227,906

 

 

$

176,479

 

Net income margin (GAAP)

 

16.7

%

 

 

13.3

%

 

 

18.4

%

 

 

15.0

%

EBITDA margin (Non-GAAP)

 

21.3

%

 

 

18.1

%

 

 

21.9

%

 

 

19.7

%

 

FY 2024 GUIDANCE RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED)

 

(Amounts in millions, except per share amounts)

Forecast 2024

 

Net Income

 

Net income per diluted share

 

Low

 

High

 

Low

 

High

Net income and net income per diluted share (GAAP)

$

361.0

 

 

$

383.0

 

 

$

11.24

 

$

11.93

Income tax provision

 

63.7

 

 

 

71.7

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income, net

 

(24.0

)

 

 

(24.0

)

 

 

 

 

Depreciation

 

27.9

 

 

 

27.9

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization

 

1.4

 

 

 

1.4

 

 

 

 

 

EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

$

430.0

 

 

$

460.0

 

 

 

 

 

 