  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Medpace Holdings, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    MEDP   US58506Q1094

MEDPACE HOLDINGS, INC.

(MEDP)
  Report
Medpace Holdings, Inc. : to Present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

05/18/2021 | 04:08pm EDT
Medpace Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MEDP) (“Medpace”) today announced that it will present at the following investor conference:

Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference
Date: Wednesday, June 2, 2021
Presentation: 9:00 a.m. ET
Speakers: August Troendle, President & Chief Executive Officer, Jesse Geiger, Chief Financial Officer & Chief Operating Officer, Laboratory Operations, and Kevin Brady, Executive Director of Finance

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible through the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.medpace.com and will be available for replay following the event.

About Medpace

Medpace is a scientifically-driven, global, full-service clinical contract research organization (CRO) providing Phase I-IV clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Medpace’s mission is to accelerate the global development of safe and effective medical therapeutics through its high-science and disciplined operating approach that leverages regulatory and therapeutic expertise across all major areas including oncology, cardiology, metabolic disease, endocrinology, central nervous system and anti-viral and anti-infective. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Medpace employs approximately 3,900 people across 40 countries as of March 31, 2021.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 126 M - -
Net income 2021 166 M - -
Net cash 2021 409 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 37,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 839 M 5 839 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,82x
EV / Sales 2022 3,98x
Nbr of Employees 3 900
Free-Float 78,5%
Technical analysis trends MEDPACE HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 180,25 $
Last Close Price 162,33 $
Spread / Highest target 23,2%
Spread / Average Target 11,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
August James Troendle Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jesse J. Geiger Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Daniel OLeary Senior Vice President-Medical Department
Yun Le Vice President-Information Technology
Susan E. Burwig Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEDPACE HOLDINGS, INC.16.62%5 839
MODERNA, INC.53.57%64 417
LONZA GROUP AG-0.56%46 627
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.29.20%44 366
CELLTRION, INC.-24.65%32 372
SEAGEN INC.-15.51%26 855