Medpace Holdings, Inc. : to Present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MEDP) (“Medpace”) today announced that it will present at the following investor conference:

Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

Date: Wednesday, June 2, 2021

Presentation: 9:00 a.m. ET

Speakers: August Troendle, President & Chief Executive Officer, Jesse Geiger, Chief Financial Officer & Chief Operating Officer, Laboratory Operations, and Kevin Brady, Executive Director of Finance

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible through the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.medpace.com and will be available for replay following the event.

About Medpace

Medpace is a scientifically-driven, global, full-service clinical contract research organization (CRO) providing Phase I-IV clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Medpace’s mission is to accelerate the global development of safe and effective medical therapeutics through its high-science and disciplined operating approach that leverages regulatory and therapeutic expertise across all major areas including oncology, cardiology, metabolic disease, endocrinology, central nervous system and anti-viral and anti-infective. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Medpace employs approximately 3,900 people across 40 countries as of March 31, 2021.

