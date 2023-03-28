Advanced search
    MEDP   US58506Q1094

MEDPACE HOLDINGS, INC.

(MEDP)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-28 pm EDT
181.52 USD   -0.95%
04:08pMedpace Holdings, Inc. to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on April 24, 2023
BU
03/13New entries in the Investor USA portfolio
MS
02/14MEDPACE HOLDINGS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
Medpace Holdings, Inc. to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on April 24, 2023

03/28/2023 | 04:08pm EDT
Medpace Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MEDP) (“Medpace”) today announced that it will report its first quarter 2023 financial results after the market close on Monday, April 24, 2023. The Company will host a conference call the following morning, Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss these results.

To participate in the conference call, interested parties must register in advance by clicking on this link. While it is not required, it is recommended you join 10 minutes prior to the event start. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number along with a unique PIN that can be used to access the call.

To access the conference call via webcast, visit the “Investors” section of Medpace’s website at investor.medpace.com. The webcast replay of the call will be available at the same site approximately one hour after the end of the call.

A supplemental slide presentation will also be available at the “Investors” section of Medpace’s website prior to the start of the call.

About Medpace

Medpace is a scientifically-driven, global, full-service clinical contract research organization (CRO) providing Phase I-IV clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Medpace’s mission is to accelerate the global development of safe and effective medical therapeutics through its high-science and disciplined operating approach that leverages regulatory and therapeutic expertise across all major areas including oncology, cardiology, metabolic disease, endocrinology, central nervous system and anti-viral and anti-infective. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Medpace employs approximately 5,200 people across 40 countries as of December 31, 2022.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 712 M - -
Net income 2023 252 M - -
Net cash 2023 178 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 23,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 5 690 M 5 690 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,22x
EV / Sales 2024 2,68x
Nbr of Employees 5 200
Free-Float 76,3%
Chart MEDPACE HOLDINGS, INC.
Medpace Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends MEDPACE HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 183,26 $
Average target price 218,00 $
Spread / Average Target 19,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
August James Troendle Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jesse J. Geiger President
Kevin M. Brady Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Daniel OLeary Senior Vice President-Medical Department
Brandon Ebken Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEDPACE HOLDINGS, INC.-13.72%5 690
MODERNA, INC.-17.41%57 215
LONZA GROUP AG18.74%43 548
SEAGEN INC.55.32%37 348
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-6.82%35 456
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-20.06%23 648
