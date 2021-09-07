Log in
    MEDP   US58506Q1094

MEDPACE HOLDINGS, INC.

(MEDP)
  Report
Medpace Holdings, Inc. : to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on October 25, 2021

09/07/2021 | 04:09pm EDT
Medpace Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MEDP) (“Medpace”) today announced that it will report its third quarter 2021 financial results after the market close on Monday, October 25, 2021. The Company will host a conference call the following morning, Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss these results.

To participate in the conference call, dial 800-219-7113 (domestic) or 574-990-1030 (international) using the passcode 5177474.

To access the conference call via webcast, visit the “Investors” section of Medpace’s website at investor.medpace.com. The webcast replay of the call will be available at the same site approximately one hour after the end of the call.

A supplemental slide presentation will also be available at the “Investors” section of Medpace’s website prior to the start of the call.

A recording of the call will be available until Tuesday, November 2, 2021. To hear this recording, dial 855-859-2056 (domestic) or 404-537-3406 (international) using the passcode 5177474.

About Medpace

Medpace is a scientifically-driven, global, full-service clinical contract research organization (CRO) providing Phase I-IV clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Medpace’s mission is to accelerate the global development of safe and effective medical therapeutics through its high-science and disciplined operating approach that leverages regulatory and therapeutic expertise across all major areas including oncology, cardiology, metabolic disease, endocrinology, central nervous system and anti-viral and anti-infective. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Medpace employs approximately 4,100 people across 40 countries as of June 30, 2021.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 140 M - -
Net income 2021 167 M - -
Net cash 2021 383 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 43,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6 991 M 6 991 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,80x
EV / Sales 2022 4,80x
Nbr of Employees 4 100
Free-Float 79,3%
Managers and Directors
August James Troendle Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jesse J. Geiger President
Kevin M. Brady Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Daniel OLeary Senior Vice President-Medical Department
Yun Le Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEDPACE HOLDINGS, INC.40.21%6 991
MODERNA, INC.298.87%168 199
LONZA GROUP AG37.94%63 614
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.46.91%50 436
CELLTRION, INC.-22.14%32 883
SEAGEN INC.-13.09%27 694