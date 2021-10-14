Log in
    MEDP   US58506Q1094

MEDPACE HOLDINGS, INC.

(MEDP)
  Report
Medpace : Integrating Wearable Remote Biosensor Technology into Decentralized Clinical Trials

10/14/2021 | 02:22pm EDT
How do you move from concept to reality? The idea of using wearables in clinical trials has many theoretical advantages. But how does one successfully integrate this burgeoning technology into contemporary clinical research?

In this webinar, Medpace, a global CRO with a specialized remote biosensor team, and Vivalink, a provider of digital healthcare solutions for remote patient monitoring, will guide the audience past the concepts and into the reality of deploying remote biosensor technology to support decentralized and hybrid clinical trials. Join us as experts share critical considerations and lessons learned in the integration and application of wearable devices into decentralized clinical trials (DCTs).

Topics will include:

  • Considerations of clinical trial endpoints in selecting the right wearable devices
  • Integration of remote biosensors and data streams into clinical trials and databases
  • Lessons learned in wearable technology case studies

Register for this webinar to learn about integrating remote biosensor technology in DCTs.

Learn more about Medpace's wearable biosensor technology capabilities.

Disclaimer

Medpace Holdings Inc. published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 18:21:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on MEDPACE HOLDINGS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 140 M - -
Net income 2021 168 M - -
Net cash 2021 399 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 41,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6 575 M 6 575 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,42x
EV / Sales 2022 4,44x
Nbr of Employees 4 100
Free-Float 79,3%
Chart MEDPACE HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Medpace Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends MEDPACE HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 183,55 $
Average target price 170,50 $
Spread / Average Target -7,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
August James Troendle Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jesse J. Geiger President
Kevin M. Brady Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Daniel OLeary Senior Vice President-Medical Department
Yun Le Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEDPACE HOLDINGS, INC.31.86%6 575
MODERNA, INC.207.74%129 772
LONZA GROUP AG26.44%57 667
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.34.79%46 276
SEAGEN INC.-4.16%30 540
CELLTRION, INC.-39.97%24 758