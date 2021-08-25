Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Medpace Holdings, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    MEDP   US58506Q1094

MEDPACE HOLDINGS, INC.

(MEDP)
  Report
Medpace : Named Finalist for 2021 SCRS Eagle Award

08/25/2021 | 10:01am EDT
Voting Open Through September 9

The Society for Clinical Research Sites (SCRS) announced Medpace as a finalist for the 2021 SCRS Eagle Award. The SCRS Eagle Award honors one sponsor and one CRO that exemplify a site-focused approach to clinical trial management and have demonstrated outstanding leadership, professionalism, integrity, passion, and dedication to advancing the clinical research profession through strong site partnerships.

The finalists were selected from nominations provided by SCRS site members. To qualify as a finalist, Medpace placed in the 75th percentile or higher of the total nominations submitted for this year's Eagle Award.

Voting is now open to all clinical research site professionals through September 9, 2021. Winners will be honored at the SCRS Eagle Award Gala at the 2021 Global Site Solutions Summit this October in Hollywood, Florida. Medpace is an active participant in SCRS and a sponsor of the Global Site Solutions Summit - visit us at booth 613.

About SCRS

Founded in 2012, SCRS is a global organization that unifies the voice of the clinical research site community to create greater site sustainability. Representing over 9,500 sites in 47 countries, SCRS membership provides sites with a community dedicated to advocacy, education, mentorship, and connectivity. SCRS is an influential voice for sites and an active partner in industry-wide initiatives and dialogues focused on improving the clinical research enterprise. Our Voice. Our Community. Your Success. Visit MySCRS.org to learn more.

Disclaimer

Medpace Holdings Inc. published this content on 25 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2021 14:00:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on MEDPACE HOLDINGS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 140 M - -
Net income 2021 167 M - -
Net cash 2021 383 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 40,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6 452 M 6 452 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,32x
EV / Sales 2022 4,41x
Nbr of Employees 4 100
Free-Float 79,2%
Technical analysis trends MEDPACE HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 180,14 $
Average target price 182,00 $
Spread / Average Target 1,03%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
August James Troendle Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jesse J. Geiger President
Kevin M. Brady Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Daniel OLeary Senior Vice President-Medical Department
Yun Le Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEDPACE HOLDINGS, INC.29.41%6 452
MODERNA, INC.278.04%159 416
LONZA GROUP AG35.20%62 571
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.43.36%49 218
CELLTRION, INC.-21.31%33 107
SEAGEN INC.-4.11%30 554