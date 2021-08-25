Medpace : Named Finalist for 2021 SCRS Eagle Award

Voting Open Through September 9

The Society for Clinical Research Sites (SCRS) announced Medpace as a finalist for the 2021 SCRS Eagle Award. The SCRS Eagle Award honors one sponsor and one CRO that exemplify a site-focused approach to clinical trial management and have demonstrated outstanding leadership, professionalism, integrity, passion, and dedication to advancing the clinical research profession through strong site partnerships.

The finalists were selected from nominations provided by SCRS site members. To qualify as a finalist, Medpace placed in the 75th percentile or higher of the total nominations submitted for this year's Eagle Award.

Voting is now open to all clinical research site professionals through September 9, 2021. Winners will be honored at the SCRS Eagle Award Gala at the 2021 Global Site Solutions Summit this October in Hollywood, Florida. Medpace is an active participant in SCRS and a sponsor of the Global Site Solutions Summit - visit us at booth 613.

About SCRS

Founded in 2012, SCRS is a global organization that unifies the voice of the clinical research site community to create greater site sustainability. Representing over 9,500 sites in 47 countries, SCRS membership provides sites with a community dedicated to advocacy, education, mentorship, and connectivity. SCRS is an influential voice for sites and an active partner in industry-wide initiatives and dialogues focused on improving the clinical research enterprise. Our Voice. Our Community. Your Success. Visit MySCRS.org to learn more.