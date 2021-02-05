Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Medpace Holdings, Inc.    MEDP

MEDPACE HOLDINGS, INC.

(MEDP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Medpace : The Key Role of Imaging in Clinical Trials

02/05/2021 | 12:11pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Imaging technologies such as MRI, PET, and DXA, can be used as quantitative biomarkers in clinical trials. Utilizing these non-invasive techniques can reduce the overall cost of a study and shorten drug development times. While efficiencies in the trial are certainly an advantage, using imaging as a biomarker is not without limitations. To manage these hurdles, many biotech companies partner with a CRO with an integrated Core Lab to manage, analyze, and transfer the data.

In one example using MRI-PDFF, Medpace demonstrated quantitatively that at least 3 regions of interest (ROIs), produces a reliable and accurate alternative to 9 ROIs. This allows for consistent implementation across sites, improved reliability of endpoints, and reduction in overall study cost and timelines.

In this new infographic, we explore the different types of imaging techniques, their advantages, limitations, and how they can be successfully implemented in clinical trials.

Learn more about the Medpace Core Labs or contact us about an upcoming trial.

Disclaimer

Medpace Holdings Inc. published this content on 05 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2021 17:10:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MEDPACE HOLDINGS, INC.
06:11aMEDPACE : The Key Role of Imaging in Clinical Trials
PU
02/02MEDPACE : Partnership with Greenleaf Enhances Strategic Regulatory Affairs Capab..
PU
01/18MEDPACE : Chronic Kidney Disease & Its Impact on Clinical Development – Pa..
PU
01/12MEDPACE : Insiders at Medpace Holdings (MEDP) Make Significant Stock Sales Exten..
MT
01/11MEDPACE : Insider Sales at Medpace Holdings (MEDP) are Significant and Extend th..
MT
01/11INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Adds to Selling Trend at Medpace Holdings
MT
01/11INSIDER TRENDS : Insider 90-Day Selling Trend Extended at Medpace Holdings
MT
01/08INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Sales Continue 90-Day Trend at Medpace Holdings
MT
01/08INSIDER TRENDS : Medpace Holdings Insider Disposition Scales Back 90-Days of Buy..
MT
01/07MEDPACE : Insider Sales at Medpace Holdings (MEDP) Extends the Selling Trend of ..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 912 M - -
Net income 2020 141 M - -
Net cash 2020 218 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 38,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 5 179 M 5 179 M -
EV / Sales 2020 5,44x
EV / Sales 2021 4,38x
Nbr of Employees 3 400
Free-Float 79,3%
Chart MEDPACE HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Medpace Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDPACE HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 137,00 $
Last Close Price 145,60 $
Spread / Highest target 6,46%
Spread / Average Target -5,91%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
August James Troendle Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Susan E. Burwig Executive Vice President-Operations
Jesse J. Geiger Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Daniel OLeary Senior Vice President-Medical Department
Steven B. Johnson SVP-Scientific & Strategic Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEDPACE HOLDINGS, INC.4.60%5 179
MODERNA, INC.65.89%68 581
LONZA GROUP AG0.56%47 046
CELLTRION, INC.-4.87%41 601
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.2.87%35 339
SEAGEN INC.-5.55%29 924
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ