Medpace : The Key Role of Imaging in Clinical Trials

Imaging technologies such as MRI, PET, and DXA, can be used as quantitative biomarkers in clinical trials. Utilizing these non-invasive techniques can reduce the overall cost of a study and shorten drug development times. While efficiencies in the trial are certainly an advantage, using imaging as a biomarker is not without limitations. To manage these hurdles, many biotech companies partner with a CRO with an integrated Core Lab to manage, analyze, and transfer the data.

In one example using MRI-PDFF, Medpace demonstrated quantitatively that at least 3 regions of interest (ROIs), produces a reliable and accurate alternative to 9 ROIs. This allows for consistent implementation across sites, improved reliability of endpoints, and reduction in overall study cost and timelines.

