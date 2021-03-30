Log in
MEDPACE HOLDINGS, INC.

MEDPACE HOLDINGS, INC.

(MEDP)
Medpace : 5 Things You Didn't Know About Medpace's Biorepository Services

03/30/2021 | 10:09am EDT
1. We're more than a bank of freezers - We are purpose-built to support clinical trials

  • Our global biorepository staff and project coordinators manage your critical specimens - why would you trust the storage of your specimens to anyone without regulated, clinical trial experience? Plus, we know what it means to meet your turn around times.

2. You have direct access to our in-house experts

  • We use our subject matter expertise from biopharma and biobanking fields to drive our specimen science acumen, our CAP Accreditation, and visualize client expectations. We're here to collaborate and problem solve for you.

3. We can meet your capacity

  • We have Biorepository footprints adjacent to Medpace testing laboratories in USA, Belgium, Singapore and China.
  • Globally, we have over 20,000 square feet of storage and capacity for 11M+ samples.
  • Our facilities are expandable to meet your long term storage needs and continued growth of your programs.

4. We do prospective sample collection

  • We partner with our Phase One Unit to prospectively recruit and collect specimens from patients with your clinical criteria. This helps drive GO/NO-GO decisions or allows you to build a quality panel of specimens for your method development.

5. We have extensive sample processing expertise, especially with PBMC (Peripheral Blood Mononuclear Cells)

  • We'll let this senior scientist from a top-5 pharma company tell you more:

'Medpace's biorepository isolated and cryopreserved Peripheral Blood Mononuclear Cells (PBMCs) for one of our clinical studies, which had a stringent requirement of processing within a few hours from time of sample draw. Our study required functional T-cells to generate immunogenicity data in an ELISpot assay. All PBMC samples met assay acceptance criteria for cell concentration and viability and the scientists at Medpace demonstrated true expertise in every aspect of the process, from sample management to integrity of the cells.'

  • We also take special requests for aliquoting, relabeling, and deidentifying samples.

Now that you know five things about Medpace's biorepository, you may be interested in this article: Biorepository Risk Mitigation Plan: The Value of Specimen Storage for Clinical Research

Step inside our state-of-the-art laboratories to learn more about our capabilities and the efficiencies of our integrated clinical research campus: Take the Virtual Tour

If you'd like to discuss your biorepository, central lab, or bioanalytical lab needs, click on the 'Contact' button above.

Disclaimer

Medpace Holdings Inc. published this content on 30 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2021 14:08:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
