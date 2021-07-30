Log in
    MEDP   US58506Q1094

MEDPACE HOLDINGS, INC.

(MEDP)
  Report
Webinar: Avoiding Common Pitfalls in Cell and Gene Therapy Trials

07/30/2021 | 10:29am EDT
Cell and gene therapies hold tremendous potential to advance patient care but there are many challenges and complexities to consider for conducting clinical trials. As a leader in this area (we have managed or provided services for over 140 trials), key experts at Medpace participated in a recent webinar to share lessons-learned from being at the forefront of this exciting area of clinical development. Listen in as Medpace's Regulatory Submissions Manager, Jan Ohotski, and Clinical Trial Manager, Elizabeth Shepherd, discuss how to operationalize advance therapy clinical trials using hard-won lessons learned from Medpace's years of experience.

Our experts dive into:

  • Cell and gene therapy background
  • Regulatory and operational hurdles in developing advanced therapies
  • Strategies to accelerate development and reduce timeline delays associated with potential pitfalls
  • Real-world case studies and lessons learned while conducting cell and gene clinical trials

Watch the Webinar

We would welcome the opportunity to talk about your upcoming clinical development in gene and cell therapies. Learn more about our capabilities in advanced therapies and contact us to connect with our internal experts.

You may also be interested in this recent whitepaper: The Intersection of Rare Disease and Advanced Therapies.

Disclaimer

Medpace Holdings Inc. published this content on 30 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2021 14:28:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 141 M - -
Net income 2021 167 M - -
Net cash 2021 387 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 39,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6 294 M 6 294 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,18x
EV / Sales 2022 4,26x
Nbr of Employees 4 100
Free-Float 79,1%
Chart MEDPACE HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Medpace Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDPACE HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 175,71 $
Average target price 186,50 $
Spread / Average Target 6,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
August James Troendle Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jesse J. Geiger Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Daniel OLeary Senior Vice President-Medical Department
Yun Le Vice President-Information Technology
Susan E. Burwig Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEDPACE HOLDINGS, INC.26.23%6 294
MODERNA, INC.230.85%138 784
LONZA GROUP AG21.77%56 806
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.38.81%47 656
CELLTRION, INC.-27.16%31 282
SEAGEN INC.-16.10%26 668