    MEDP

MEDPACE HOLDINGS, INC.

(MEDP)
Webinar: Revisiting and Rebuilding Clinical Development for Antimicrobial Resistant Drugs – Lessons Learned During the COVID Pandemic

04/21/2021 | 03:16pm EDT
The World Health Organization (WHO) has identified antimicrobial resistance (AMR) as one of the biggest threats to global health. Despite the concerns raised by many in the public health community, the antibiotic pipeline is still quite limited and resistance to many antibiotics continues to grow. The lack of new antibiotics to treat bacterial infections was at a crisis point prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is an ongoing silent pandemic that results in over 700,000 deaths each year.

The global COVID-19 pandemic heightened our understanding and awareness to the threat of infectious diseases, including drug-resistant infections. With this increased focus and acute sensitivity to the impact of a pandemic on our health and economies, there is an opportunity to revisit the needs that exist in antibiotics, antibiotic development, and access.

Join AMR experts from Medpace, IHMA, and GARDP as they discuss how we can use the momentum from the pandemic to rethink, rebuild and revitalize the pipeline for antibacterial drugs. Key topics for discussion include:

  • Antibiotics and AMR: drug development pre-pandemic, impacts from COVID-19, and visions for post-pandemic realities
  • The importance of global antimicrobial resistance surveillance
  • How global AMR surveillance programs and data mining of local and regional antibiograms can be leveraged to inform antimicrobial drug development and optimize clinical trials, for example in feasibility and site selection
  • How can we continue the momentum, the passion, and awareness that was awakened by COVID-19 to other global threats like AMR?

Disclaimer

Medpace Holdings Inc. published this content on 21 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2021 19:15:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
