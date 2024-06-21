News Release Dated June 21, 2024

MedRx Co., Ltd.

Yonehiro Matsumura, CEO

Stock code: 4586, TSE Growth

MEDRx Collaboration Partner, Alto Neuroscience, Announces Initiation of Phase 2 Study of ALTO-101, a Novel PDE4 Inhibitor, in Cognitive Impairment Associated with Schizophrenia

ALTO-101 has been shown to positively impact cognition and key cognition-related EEG markers in humans when delivered orally -

has been shown to positively impact cognition and key cognition-related EEG markers in humans when delivered orally - Novel transdermal formulation of ALTO-101 exhibited favorable pharmacokinetics and tolerability, greater drug exposure, and fewer PDE4 associated adverse events compared to ALTO-101

administered orally -

MEDRx Company Limited (MEDRx) today announced that Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE: ANRO), its development partner for a proprietary transdermal formulation of Alto's novel PDE4 inhibitor, initiated a Phase 2 double-blind,placebo-controlled study of its transdermal formulation of ALTO-101, a novel PDE4 inhibitor in development for the treatment of cognitive impairment associated with schizophrenia (CIAS). Alto expects to report top-line data from the Phase 2 study in the second half of 2025.

Alto recently completed a Phase 1 study of ALTO-101 in healthy adults, demonstrating positive effects on cognition and electroencephalography (EEG) measures relevant to cognitive function. Alto's novel transdermal formulation of ALTO-101 exhibited greater systemic drug exposure than orally administered ALTO-101 while also demonstrating a reduction in typical class-related adverse events.

The Phase 2 study announced today consists of a cross-overdouble-blind, placebo- controlled, dose-escalating treatment with ALTO-101 and placebo in patients with CIAS. Alto expects to enroll approximately 70 adult participants between 21-55 years old with schizophrenia and a demonstrable level of cognitive impairment. Alto will evaluate the effects of ALTO-101 on EEG markers relevant to cognitive function and will also explore its effects on cognitive performance. The primary outcome in the study is the effect of ALTO- 101 on theta band activity as measured using EEG at the end of each dose period.

Alto recently presented data at the Society of Biological Psychiatry (SOBP) Annual Meeting demonstrating that theta band activity has both the greatest correlation with cognitive function in patients with schizophrenia among a comprehensive set of EEG measures as well as greatest case-control sensitivity. The findings on these measures, which were prospectively replicated, support the suitability of the primary outcome measure being evaluated in the present study to demonstrate robust proof-of-concept of ALTO-101 as a potential treatment for CIAS.

About ALTO-101

ALTO-101 is a novel small molecule PDE4 inhibitor being developed for cognitive impairment associated with schizophrenia, a disease state defined by negative and cognitive symptoms with no currently available targeted treatments. Through a proprietary transdermal delivery system, ALTO-101 is designed to provide steady state concentrations to improve drug safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics. The proprietary transdermal delivery system for ALTO-101 has been developed in partnership between Alto and MEDRx. In

1 / 2